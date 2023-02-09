KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avid Automobile Receivables Trust 2023-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Avid Automobile Receivables Trust 2023-1 (“AVID 2023-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of auto loans.

AVID 2023-1 will issue six classes of notes totaling $136.741 million. This transaction represents the first term ABS securitization in 2023 and fourth overall for Avid Acceptance, LLC (“Avid” or the “Company”). The notes are backed by a pool of retail automobile contracts made to subprime obligors, many of which have filed for bankruptcy (Chapter 7 or 13) and have decided to purchase a vehicle prior to the closing or discharge of their bankruptcy case. This transaction includes a prefunding account that will be used to purchase additional receivables up to the sum of approximately 21% of the closing date pool balance plus the expected balance of the subsequent receivables purchased for up to six months after closing. The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 60.83% for the Class A notes to 17.35% for the Class F notes, respectively. The target enhancement levels for the Class A notes and Class F notes are 66.94% and 23.45%, respectively. KBRA does not rate the Class F notes.

Avid was established in 2009 to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated by franchised and select independent dealers within the United States. Avid is a part of the Avtech Financial Group (“Avtech”), which is owned by Avid’s co-founder and Chairman Scott Scharman.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the static pool data and the underlying collateral pool and stressed the capital structure based upon its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of Avid, as well as several business updates with the Company since that time. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

