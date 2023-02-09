Kerry Opens North Georgia Distribution Center with Kenco Group

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kenco Group, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, unveiled the North Georgia Distribution Center for Kerry, the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, in Calhoun, Ga. The new distribution center is a 468,000-square-foot facility that provides Southeast U.S. distribution for products developed in Kerry’s Calhoun, GA and Rome, GA facilities. Together, Kerry and Kenco will deliver value to Kerry customers with efficient and timely product distribution across the Southeast.

To celebrate the new site, Kenco and Kerry executives and Gordon County Chamber of Commerce representatives recently came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“There is high demand for Kerry products in Georgia and the Southeast. This partnership will help ensure we remain our customers’ most valued partner, delivering products on time and in full as demand continues to rise. Kenco was selected as a partner, based on their past track record supporting Kerry’s business in the region and demonstrated capabilities as a premium provider of 3PL services,” said Mike Doyle, Chief Operating Officer at Kerry.

Kenco is a 3PL provider founded in 1950 and has experience in managing over 100 warehouses for various clients across North America. The company acts as an in-house logistics partner for its clients, working to provide innovative distribution strategies and solutions to solve complex logistics issues.

“Scalable and customized logistics solutions are key to effective warehouse and supply chain management today,” said David Caines, Chief Operating Offer at Kenco Group, “That is why we are working with Kerry to manage their new distribution center as they continue to enhance and expand their distribution to more customers across the Southeast.”

Kerry, an Irish company, has a significant presence in North America, with its regional innovation center in Beloit, Wis.

To learn more about Kenco’s dedicated warehousing solutions, visit https://www.kencogroup.com/services/distribution/dedicated-warehousing/.

About Kenco

Kenco supplies integrated logistics solutions that include distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management and material handling equipment services, and customized supply chain solutions – all designed for Operational Excellence. Kenco continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, building lasting customer relationships for over 70 years. Kenco’s focus is to support customers’ business needs through connected solutions and to redefine third-party logistics by offering innovative solutions.

About Kerry Group

Kerry is the world's leading taste and nutrition partner for the food and beverage markets, with its broad range of ingredient solutions reaching over 1 billion consumers around the world. We innovate with our customers to create great tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition. For more information, visit kerrygroup.com.