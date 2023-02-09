GoNetspeed Strives to Connect Communities while Giving Back to Future Generations

BATH, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed today announced that the fiber internet provider has partnered with Midcoast Youth Center to support future generations of the Bath community. Throughout this month, GoNetspeed will host events at the Midcoast Youth Center. With every service sign-up made during one of the events, $25 will be donated directly to Midcoast Youth Center. GoNetspeed believes in the power of connecting communities, not only with reliable fiber internet service but through empowering and supporting local organizations in the communities we serve.

GoNetspeed encourages neighbors to join the company at Midcoast Youth Center, 4 Old Brunswick Road, Bath, ME 04530, to learn more about upcoming service options and to support the center. Below are the upcoming dates for when the community will have the opportunity to sign up for service and give back directly to the Midcoast Youth Center.

February 9th, 2023 @ 5:00PM & 6:00PM

February 16th, 2023 @ 5:00PM & 6:00PM

February 23rd, 2023 @ 5:00PM & 6:00PM

“We are thrilled to welcome GoNetspeed to the Bath community and are grateful for their support as we strive to build more promising futures for the youth of our community,” said Jamie Dorr, Director and Founder of Midcoast Youth Center. “GoNetspeed’s support will directly benefit countless youths through our programs and services that help make a tangible impact on their lives.”

“GoNetspeed is excited to have the opportunity to connect directly with the communities we serve. We know that with a strong support system, the future youth of our community can thrive,” said Dave Allen, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Network Operations and General Manager of Maine. “We are honored to be able to partner with Midcoast Youth Center to connect our communities while supporting neighbors and Bath’s next generations.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Bangor, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Westbrook, Windham, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service along with many communities throughout the state that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet. In the coming weeks, Bath's residents and businesses will have the opportunity to access GoNetspeed’s fiber internet with service officially available.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100 percent fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.