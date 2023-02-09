Mindbreeze and Telvice Launch Strategic Partnership in the Area of Digital Transformation

LINZ, Austria & BUDAPEST, Hungary--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, and Telvice will launch a strategic partnership for future operations. The IT service provider supports companies with individual and customized solutions to drive their digital transformation processes.

As an insight engine, Mindbreeze InSpire helps companies of all industries and sizes make their knowledge available to generate added value across multiple functional areas. The intelligent solution uses a combination of traditional search methods and sophisticated data analysis approaches to interpret business information and provide answers to critical business questions.

"As a Value Added Reseller and IT service provider Telvice feels honored to work with the most innovative brands, like Mindbreeze. As digital value creation is our mission, we are dedicated to fulfill the needs of our clients and enhance their business potential.” said Tamás Darabos, Deputy CEO of Telvice. “Partnership with Mindbreeze will help us build a more powerful ecosystem for our enterprise customers through illuminated information and insights.”

"Competent partners are crucial for the success of our customers. Therefore, our goal is to find reliable partners whose range of services perfectly complement our products and solutions," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Not only does Telvice's years of industry expertise and product portfolio match exactly, the collaboration also allows us to enter new geographic markets to operate even closer to our customers."

Mindbreeze InSpire has been continuously developed for almost 20 years, constantly enhanced with additional functions and application options, therefore becoming more powerful and intelligent.

Currently, over 2,000 of the world's largest companies across a variety of industries are using Mindbreeze's AI-based Insight Engine to manage their information more efficiently and intelligently.

About Telvice

Telvice and its market leading solutions effectively develop enterprises’ digital performance in Hungary. Telvice helps deeply understand your company and stay competitive by supporting automated and AI driven operations, development, and business processes.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight. Using applied artificial intelligence, Mindbreeze's products support the analysis, understanding, and efficient networking of information. This enables a consolidated view of corporate knowledge - regardless of where and how the data is stored.

