Suffolk Joins Real Estate Executive Council’s Diversity Partner Program Aimed at Driving Change in CRE Industry

Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, has announced that it will partner with the Real Estate Executive Council (REEC) as a member of its Diversity Partnership program. REEC is the pre-eminent trade association for commercial real estate (CRE) professionals of color. Through this partnership, Suffolk joins a group of well-respected commercial real estate organizations unified under the mission of improving diversity, equity and inclusivity in the CRE industry at large.

Under this partnership, Suffolk expands its commitment to hiring and developing a pipeline of racially diverse talent with access to mentorship and coaching opportunities, prioritizing a diverse business plan focused on goals, measurement, and transparency, prioritizing supplier diversity, and partnering with REEC on diversity and inclusion initiatives including conferences and panels.

“Suffolk is proud and excited to embark on this lasting partnership with REEC to further strengthen our commitment to diversity, racial equity and inclusivity in the CRE industry and beyond,” said John Fish, Chairman & CEO of Suffolk. “We acknowledge that there is work to be done in our industry and commit ourselves to being a leader and changemaker in this space. It is meaningful partnerships like this that have measurable impacts on our business community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with REEC to make positive change.”

As a testament to Suffolk’s lasting commitment to improving diversity, equity and inclusivity in the CRE industry, the company proudly operates its Build With Us @ Suffolk program. This small-business accelerator is dedicated to helping minority, women, and veteran-owned business enterprises (M/W/VBE), including trade partners and subcontractors, build their capacity and learn from a large, established contractor. The eight-course curriculum is offered in every region in which Suffolk operates and opens doors for M/W/VBEs, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, and SBA-certified businesses to help expand their businesses, develop relationships, and make their mark on the industry. To date, over 150 small businesses have graduated from the program and as a result are pre-qualified to work on Suffolk projects.

“Through our Diversity Partners Program, REEC is working with leading commercial real estate organizations to increase the pool of diverse talent and distribute economic growth opportunities to a broader set of communities and businesses, specifically minority-owned businesses,” said Ken McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate Executive Council. “Suffolk has always demonstrated a strong commitment to implementing similar initiatives in multiple markets. REEC is thrilled to partner with Suffolk to increase diversity and inclusion in our industry for generations to come.”

Suffolk joins other REEC Diversity Partners such as NAIOP, Real Estate Roundtable, Ventas, NMHC, Avison Young, CBRE, JLL and JP Morgan Chase.