SkyKnight Capital Launches FirstCall Mechanical Group with the Acquisitions of STR Mechanical, Technical Services, TimCo Heating and Air, and Jax Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyKnight Capital, L.P. (“SkyKnight”), a private equity firm with a track record of building market-leading businesses alongside exceptional entrepreneurs and employee shareholders, announced that it has launched FirstCall Mechanical Group (“FirstCall” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing commercial services platform providing mission critical HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing services to commercial and industrial customers including distribution centers, universities, industrial facilities, and government entities. SkyKnight has partnered with Evan Eachus, FirstCall’s Founder and CEO, in launching the platform.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstCall is a leading commercial services platform providing preventative maintenance programs and re-occurring pull through services to a diverse base of blue-chip commercial and industrial customers across the Southeast. FirstCall believes in the power of local ownership and branch operations, while bringing the resources and back-office support of a larger, national organization. SkyKnight has committed significant strategic resources to support FirstCall’s organic growth and M&A strategy.

To date, FirstCall has welcomed four leading regional operations to the platform: STR Mechanical in the Carolinas, Technical Services in Virginia, TimCo Heating and Air in Georgia, and the services assets of JAX Refrigeration in Florida. The platform currently has approximately 150 employees and operations across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. FirstCall is actively building its presence throughout the Southeast. Under FirstCall’s leadership, the family of companies will continue to operate in their respective markets, while benefitting from FirstCall’s resources and support.

Evan Eachus, FirstCall’s Founder and CEO said, “I am thrilled to be launching FirstCall Mechanical in partnership with SkyKnight. Our initial acquisitions serve as a strong foundation for FirstCall and support our vision of being an exceptional partner to our customers, our team-members, and our network of business owners. We provide business owners, who have spent decades building their companies, with the resources to expand their businesses and create a durable legacy. SkyKnight Capital shares this same vision and commitment to build FirstCall into the market leading commercial services platform nationally.”

“We are excited to launch FirstCall alongside Evan as an emerging platform in the mission-critical commercial services sector. At SkyKnight, we seek to build industry-defining companies, and we’d like to welcome our initial acquisitions into the FirstCall family as a foundational step in that journey,” said Jordan Milich, Partner at SkyKnight. “Our goal is to build FirstCall into a national leader in the commercial services market and be regarded as the service provider, the employer, and the partner of choice. Evan’s vision for FirstCall is in complete alignment with SkyKnight’s investment philosophy of business building, and we are excited to support Evan in leading FirstCall’s rapid expansion going forward.”

About FirstCall

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstCall is a leading commercial services platform that provides HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing services to a diverse base of blue-chip business customers in the Southeast. Our customers include distribution centers, cold storage facilities, food manufacturing facilities, universities, and other commercial properties. FirstCall has approximately 150 employees and operations across Viriginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. More information is available at https://firstcallmechanical.com

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital manages over $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading endowments, foundations, pensions, and institutional family offices. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high-quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. More information is available at www.skyknightcapital.com