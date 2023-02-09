Included Health to Expand National In-Person Care Delivery Footprint

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Included Health, the first company to fully integrate virtual care and navigation, today announced it will work with Solv to expand the Included Health member experience to include same-day, in-person medical visits that are convenient for members.

The proposed service expansion will enrich Included Health’s longitudinal support for members across the full spectrum of care and complement the company’s existing in-person care capabilities across its integrated suite of virtual care and navigation offerings. As part of the improved member experience, Included Health’s care team would be able to schedule convenient, local urgent care visits, or facilitate the next step of a virtual primary care appointment for its members.

“Like so much in our lives today, healthcare needs to happen everywhere, easily. Our members want to get most of their care virtually and connecting what happens online to a network of clinical experts and local services is critical. It’s how we’ll open up hybrid care to be integrated in practice not theory,” said Included Health CEO, Owen Tripp. “Healthcare needs to remove barriers to access and overcome all those moments of confusion, complexity and disconnection. We’re excited to lead here, with this collaboration with Solv and more to come.”

This type of coordination is key to fully supporting people when specific, episodic, in-person care is necessary — for a vaccination, imaging test, pap smear, electrocardiogram, or more emergent or higher acuity needs. Included Health members would benefit from convenient, same-day or next day access to appointments through Solv’s national network of care centers. Today, 150 million Americans live within five miles of a Solv provider.

“Urgent care centers are a community staple for providing high-quality, convenient care. By connecting Included Health’s virtual care and navigation offering with our national network of same-day providers, we can connect more patients to care when and where they need it, whether that’s virtual or in-person,” said Solv CEO and co-founder, Heather Fernandez. “We are thrilled that this partnership will bring to life the connected healthcare experience that has long been talked about.”

To learn more about Included Health’s full set of member, employer, and health plan services and solutions, visit: ​​https://includedhealth.com/solutions/. For information on Solv Health and its national network of healthcare providers and clinics go to: https://www.solvhealth.com/

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We are the only complete, connected healthcare delivery platform designed to support the unique care experience of each person. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.