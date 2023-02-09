Leading Nonprofits, Advocacy Organizations, and Trade Associations on K Street Leverage FiscalNote’s Portfolio of Solutions for Policy and Political Intelligence, Issue Tracking and Monitoring, and Critical Insights to Deliver Action and Results

Recent Agreements Cover New Contract Wins, Expansions, and Renewals - including the NAACP, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AARP, National Education Association, Children’s Defense Fund, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, United Philanthropy Forum, and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Among Many Others

WASHINGTON--()--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today unveiled another round in a series of wide-ranging new customer agreements with some of the largest and most prominent trade associations, non-profits, and advocacy organizations across a large number of industries, demonstrating its market leadership position in Washington and K Street.

Recent trade association, nonprofit, and advocacy contract wins announced today by FiscalNote include, but are not limited to, the following:

American Association of Retired Persons

 

NAACP

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

 

National Federation of Independent Business

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

 

Sports & Fitness Industry Association

American Federation of Teachers

 

Home School Legal Defense Association

National Parent Teacher Association

 

Princeton University

National Education Association

 

American Association of State Colleges & Universities

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

 

Children’s Defense Fund

Household & Commercial Products Association

 

North American Equipment Dealers Association

International Bottled Water Association

 

American Resort Development Association

National Mining Association

 

U.S. Travel Association

American Booksellers Association

 

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

 

American Motorcyclist Association

Electric Drive Transportation Association

 

Transportation Institute

Texas Association of Realtors

 

Illinois Association of Realtors

Organic Trade Association

 

American Forest Foundation

International Sanitary Supply Association

 

Glass Packaging Institute

GoWest Credit Union Association

 

National Parents Organization

United Philanthropy Forum

 

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Human Rights for Kids

 

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

“With a new Congressional session underway, state legislatures gathering and considering new laws, and local governments and school boards becoming even more active, major trade, non-profit, and advocacy organizations depend on FiscalNote as their essential partner to stay one step ahead of the rapidly evolving policy environment and ensure their voices are heard and their impact is felt at all levels of government,” said Tim Hwang, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, FiscalNote. “We continue to innovate and enhance our expansive toolkit of policy and advocacy products with our end-to-end solutions that address the ongoing compliance, risk, and regulatory challenges emanating from across the public sector. No one can match the unique combination of AI-powered data sets with the human intelligence advisory that FiscalNote delivers daily to help optimize customer value and generate positive results for non-profits, trade associations, and advocacy organizations - and all of their members.”

Today’s unveiling of recent major trade association, advocacy, and nonprofit customer agreements follows a series of similar announcements last quarter by the company regarding significant new healthcare, public sector, and global commercial contract wins, expansions, and renewals, as well as a number of recent FiscalNote product relaunches and enhancements which form part of the FiscalNote expansive toolkit for customers around the world - including the introduction of EU Issue Tracker Services and upgrades to the EUIT Platform, the relaunch of the FiscalNote Platform, and Curate’s expanded coverage of state boards.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

Contacts

Media
Nicholas Graham
FiscalNote
press@fiscalnote.com

Investor Relations
Sara Buda
FiscalNote
IR@fiscalnote.com

