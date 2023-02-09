Award-Winning Federally Qualified Health Center Transitions to Intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Sadler Health Center, a 20-provider practice located in Carlisle, PA, transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud. Sadler Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing comprehensive community-based primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services. This cost-effective cloud solution will strengthen their network to better serve their staff, patients, and community.

“We realized that to provide the best experience for our patients and staff, we needed to be proactive in transitioning our server to the cloud,” said Manal El Harrak, CEO of Sadler Health Center. “This was especially important for our billing department and remote employees. When we learned about eClinicalWorks’ solutions, and saw the success other practices were experiencing, it opened our eyes to future growth opportunities with the cloud and its endless capabilities and cost savings.”

In addition to providing scalability, security, and storage, the cloud offers real-time zonal and regional redundancy and flexibility to support the practice’s future growth. By leveraging the eClinicalWorks Cloud, Sadler Health Center has achieved a reduction in costs and improved efficiency. With real-time cloud intelligence, practices have access to insightful search capabilities at the point of care, value-based care models, patient engagement tools, remote care, and AI-driven speech-to-text technologies. The eClinicalWorks Cloud supports limitless computing power and memory, transforming the delivery of healthcare.

About Sadler Health Center

Serving nearly 9,500 patients per year, Sadler Health Center provides comprehensive primary care, dental care and behavioral health services at its facility in downtown Carlisle, PA and dental care at its Perry County location in Loysville. With a history that goes back to the 1920’s, Sadler Health Center has evolved over the years and in 2015 was designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center whose mission is to advance the health of our community by providing integrated, high-quality and compassionate care. For more information, visit www.sadlerhealth.org or call 717-218-6670.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.