Nomad Health Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Nomad Health, the first digital marketplace for healthcare jobs, selected Medallia as its experience platform of choice. Nomad Health allows nurses and allied health professionals to search thousands of jobs across all 50-states, to find high-paying, rewarding work.

"Finding the best way to serve clinicians is the foundation to everything we do here at Nomad Health,” said Kristal Offutt, Sr. Director of Customer Experience, Nomad Health. “Getting robust feedback from clinicians on a regular basis will allow us to continue to live up to our mission - to remove every obstacle between providers and the patients they care for."

“We are thrilled to work more closely with Nomad Health and help them deliver world-class experiences,” said Gabe Benevides, Executive Vice President of Sales, Medallia. “With customers and employees engaging in new ways, leading organizations recognize that experience has become a critical foundation for business success. To stay ahead of changing market conditions and rising expectations, brands must understand their customers and employees across every touchpoint and act quickly to deliver exceptional experiences.”

From on-site operations, digital, the contact center, human resources, sales & marketing, product development to market research, Medallia’s award-winning platform can meet the unique needs of every department, while also bringing them all together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience. Medallia is a trusted partner to thousands of the biggest organizations around the world, helping them increase loyalty, trust, operational efficiency, and revenue.

About Nomad Health

Nomad Health is a Joint Commission Certified technology company that is simplifying the $40 billion healthcare staffing industry. The company has built the first online marketplace for temporary clinical jobs. Nomad offers higher pay to clinicians, lower costs to health systems, and a streamlined, transparent process to the entire market. Nomad is simple, modern healthcare staffing on demand. Learn more at www.nomadhealth.com.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

