City of Alton, IL and Ameresco Move Forward on 5MW Solar Project, to be developed on a local closed municipal landfill, delivering approximately $1 million in revenue to the City on previously un-utilized land. Photo Credit: EagleView

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & ALTON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its partnership with the City of Alton, Illinois to develop and install a 5 megawatt AC (MWAC)/7 megawatt DC (MWDC) solar array. The solar installation will be developed on a local closed municipal landfill site in the city.

Over the life of the project, this solar installation is designed to deliver approximately $1 million in revenue to the City of Alton and surrounding local businesses. The renewable energy generated from the site will also help offset greenhouse gas emissions from conventional utility generation. In just the first year alone, the project is expected to generate approximately 10,000 MWh of electricity, reducing the city’s carbon footprint by over 7,000 tons. Over the 30-year lifespan of the solar array, this equates to about 278,000 MWh of energy generation and 197,000 metric tons of carbon emission reduction.

“Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming, directly impacting communities through adverse weather events – including the increased flooding we’ve experienced here in Alton. Though global warming is a worldwide problem, this project will benefit our city through local job creation and increased property tax revenue while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Alton Mayor David Goins. “Facilitating this solar installation represents a significant step forward for the City as we continue our progress toward sustainable solutions in coordination with the Alton Cool Cities Committee.”

Ameresco and the City of Alton also plan to install a self-guided, instructional display near the array to inform visitors about the project and provide them with an opportunity to learn more about the associated benefits of clean energy. The completion of this project will enable Alton to make forward progress toward the clean energy transition goals laid out in the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). CEJA sets a target to get Illinois to 40% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% renewable energy by 2040.

“Once completed, this solar array is expected to provide the City of Alton with substantial revenue from clean energy generation while also making beneficial use of a previously un-usable brownfield site,” said Jon Mancini, Senior Vice President of Solar Project Development at Ameresco. “We’re honored to have been selected as partners on this project, and look forward to installing a state-of-the-art solar array designed to provide a great benefit to the local community through meaningful progress toward meeting the city’s clean energy goals.”

Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2023 and is expected to reach completion by the end of the year.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About City of Alton, Illinois

Founded in 1837, Alton is a community rich in history and character with a lot to offer. Located on the Mississippi River 25 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, the City boasts beautiful parks, a wonderful school district, tourist attractions, and community events to interest everyone. Alton’s charm and diverse resources make it a great place to live, work, and play. The City’s 28,000 residents benefit from a cost of living below the national average and the protection of the Alton Police and Fire Departments.

