Ablexis Announces License Agreement with Adimab

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused on licensing its AlivaMab Mouse technology for antibody drug discovery, today announced a license agreement with Adimab, LLC (“Adimab”). The non-exclusive license grants Adimab rights to implement select strains of AlivaMab Mouse into its proprietary yeast-based technology for antibody drug discovery for its clients. Financial terms of the license were not disclosed.

“Ablexis is pleased that Adimab has selected AlivaMab Mouse for integration into its suite of technology offerings to clients,” said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis. “Adimab and Ablexis share an understanding that quality is the biggest driver enabling highly competitive programs to reach the clinic and market. AlivaMab Mouse met Adimab’s exacting standards, which included mounting immune responses against different targets that have historically been considered challenging, successful implementation into Adimab’s proprietary yeast-based technology platform, diversity of the antigen-specific IgG repertoire, and developability of AlivaMab antibodies,” Dr. Green continued.

“Adimab has invested heavily in its approach to membrane targets, which has led to novel immunization strategies and isolation techniques leveraging our proprietary and highly validated yeast-based platform,” said Eric Krauland, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Adimab. “After analyzing the results of our rigorous multi-year evaluation, we are confident that the AlivaMab Mouse technology and its human antibody repertoire will fit seamlessly into our differentiated workflows to substantially enhance our offerings in this space.”

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC created and offers AlivaMab Mouse, a growing suite of unique, patented next generation transgenic mice, as a foundational platform for successful human antibody drug discovery and development. Dozens of companies, including 12 of the world’s top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, public and private biotechnology companies, and other entities have licensed AlivaMab Mouse for their antibody drug discovery. Ablexis’ sister company, AlivaMab Discovery Services, led by scientists with over a cumulative century of experience in antibody drug discovery, provides an integrated antibody therapeutic discovery and engineering platform using the AlivaMab Mouse technologies. For more information, please visit www.ablexis.com, www.alivamab.com, or contact us at info@ablexis.com.