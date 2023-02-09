Sunvera Group Announces Partnership with Castleman Eye Center

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management service organization supporting ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers across a spectrum of subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with Castleman Eye Center in Southgate, Michigan. This partnership will add to Sunvera Group’s expanding network of ophthalmology practices and continue Sunvera’s growth in the Metro Detroit market.

Since 1971, Castleman Eye Center has been providing state-of-the-art eye care and compassionate service to its patients in the Southgate and Troy communities in Metro Detroit. The practice was originally founded by cataract and LASIK surgery pioneer Lawrence Castleman, M.D., who was succeeded by award-winning Dr. Snigdha Singh, M.D., and has been leading the practice since 2011.

“Dr. Singh has grown and enhanced Castleman Eye Center over the past ten-plus years to become a leader in the community,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “Sunvera Group looks forward to helping Castleman Eye Center build on this success by allowing them to increase their focus on the excellent care and treatment they provide patients every day.”

The partnership with Castleman Eye Center marks Sunvera’s second partnership announced this year. In January, Sunvera announced a partnership with Pennsylvania-based Zimm Cataract and Laser Center.

“We’re thrilled to have the resources and expertise of Sunvera Group behind us as we start the next chapter of our growth,” Dr. Singh said. “With the momentum Castleman has created and Sunvera Group’s business expertise, we know the future is bright.”

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. Howard & Howard PLLC provided legal services to Sunvera and Joelson Rosenberg PLC served as legal counsel to Castleman Eye Center.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Great Lakes region. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions includes capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 24 ophthalmology clinics and four ambulatory surgical centers in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. www.sunveragroup.com

About Castleman Eye Center

Castleman Eye Center is a full-service ophthalmology practice that has been serving the Southgate and Troy areas for over 50 years. The practice is led by the award-winning Dr. Snigdha Singh, M.D., who was carefully selected by the practices founder, Lawrence Castleman M.D., in 2011. Dr. Singh and her team of board-certified physicians specialize in LASIK, Cataract and Glaucoma treatment as well as many other eye care surgeries and treatments.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for nearly three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.ridgemontep.com.