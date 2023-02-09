Introducing Smart EPD, A New Program Operator Making It Easier to Access Climate Impact Data

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart EPD, an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) Program Operator, today launches as an organization focused on developing and leveraging digital tools to create, certify, and exchange verified environmental impact data at scale.

Founded in 2023, the company has a two-fold vision of disrupting traditional certification workflows and accelerating the creation and adoption of supply chain-related environmental emissions for building products and materials. It is positioned to help organizations create EPDs and explore innovative reporting solutions, all while maintaining rigorous third-party quality standards.

Recognizing that there is a gap to be filled in the industry when it comes to digital EPDs and environmental impact reporting, Smart EPD provides a fast and reliable way to publish and share verified EPD data digitally. This helps eliminate inefficient, manual workflows for the manufacturing sector, which is more critical than ever with more State and Federal Buy Clean policies relying on EPD data to inform various requirements per product category.

“There has long been a need in the building industry for innovation when it comes to digitizing and publishing EPDs. Smart EPD addresses these needs with our web platform that enables the publication of digital EPDs to generate climate impact data on-demand,” said Anna Lasso, Founder and CEO of Smart EPD. “Launching Smart EPD is a newer goal for me, but the result of a career-spanning effort to find better ways to access and understand environmental impact data. This interactive platform brings a scalable way to streamline the development cycle needed for EPD publication, which is critical for informing and driving low-carbon procurement and specification efforts.”

As it moves forward in 2023, Smart EPD aims to make progress toward key goals, including working with key industries and partners impacted by Buy Clean legislation, adding new features and integrations to its platform, and driving adoption of digitally verified EPDs through education and outreach. At the same time, it’s exploring how the EPD process can be applied in sectors beyond the built environment and determining how this conversation might evolve.

“The Smart EPD platform perfectly embodies Anna’s drive to enable better sustainability outcomes – she has long believed in the power of transparency, which has guided her work in creating a system and benchmark that makes it easier to make impactful decisions,” said Jeff Zeman, Principal at TrueNorth Collective and member of Smart EPD’s Advisory Board. “She designed Smart EPD to be an outcome multiplier, enabling access to more robust and reliable product data, helping simplify collaboration between teams, and providing the opportunity to scale up efficiently. This organization is raising the bar for all EPD Program Operators.”

Smart EPD will work in tandem with partner Building Transparency, a nonprofit organization that provides open-access data and tools to foster a better building future, to ensure execution and delivery of digital EPDs through the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3). At the same time, both organizations will continue to provide the education and resources needed to drive widespread adoption of digital EPDs and inform how this data can be used to inform and set policy.

About Smart EPD

Smart EPD is a type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) Program Operator focused on developing and leveraging digital tools to create, certify, and exchange product environmental impact data at scale. Smart EPD provides a web platform for digital publication of EPDs that conform with ISO 14025, EN 15804+A2, ISO 21930, and other supporting PCRs. Founded in 2023, the organization is focused on providing the platform, resources and education needed to improve environmental impact reporting for the built environment sector, as well as improving education and awareness on the topic.