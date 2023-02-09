Enhancing Mental Health Services: Scottsdale Mental Health & Wellness Institute Joins Forces with Turnwell Mental Health Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scottsdale Mental Health & Wellness Institute (“SMHWI”) is pleased to announce that it has joined the Turnwell Mental Health Network (“Turnwell”). The partnership will enhance the Institute's ability to provide high-quality mental healthcare to patients in the Scottsdale and Tempe communities and beyond.

SMHWI is a top mental health wellness center in Arizona, offering psychiatric evaluations, therapy, and telemedicine services. With a team of experienced psychiatrists and therapists, SMHWI uses the latest technology and innovative techniques to provide the best possible care.

"Our passion at Scottsdale Mental Health and Wellness Institute has always been to support the wellness of our patients and community," says Roland Segal, M.D., DFAPA, co-founder of SMHWI. "We pride ourselves on providing compassionate care, both in person and through telemedicine, and our team of experts is dedicated to serving the mental health needs of everyone, from adolescents to seniors, and those struggling with weight management, psychosomatic, addiction, and much more," Dr. Segal added.

The partnership between SMHWI and Turnwell will allow the Institute to share its cutting-edge mental health care services on a national level, reaching more patients in both large cities and rural communities. With the shared goal of promoting mental health and wellness, SMHWI and Turnwell are excited to embark on this journey together.

Priyanka Gandhi, VP of Growth at Turnwell Mental Health Network said, “We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Abdallah, Dr. Segal, and the whole team at Scottsdale Mental Health and Wellness Institute. SMHWI's approach to delivering comprehensive and compassionate services aligns with Turnwell's mission of expanding access to high-quality care, and we look forward to growing our partnership as we support quality mental healthcare on a national scale.”

For those local to the Arizona area, schedule an appointment with the Scottsdale location or Tempe location by calling 480-508-0882. To learn more about telemedicine services, visit www.smhwi.com/services/tele-psychiatry.

About Scottsdale Mental Health & Wellness Institute

Scottsdale Mental Health & Wellness Institute is a leading mental health provider located in Scottsdale and Tempe, Arizona. With a focus on providing high-quality mental healthcare services, SMHWI offers a range of services including psychiatric evaluations, therapy, and telemedicine services. The Institute is staffed by a team of highly trained and experienced psychiatrists and therapists who specialize in a variety of mental health fields, including adolescent and geriatric populations, weight management, psychosomatic issues, forensic evaluations, addiction, and more. At SMHWI, patient wellness is a top priority, and the Institute uses the latest technology and treatment approaches to provide the best possible care to its patients. By offering compassionate care and utilizing innovative techniques, SMHWI is dedicated to promoting mental health and wellness for all.

For more information about SMHWI, please visit www.smhwi.com.

About Turnwell Mental Health Network

Turnwell Mental Health Network is a clinician-led, integrated mental health group specializing in local and affordable care for individuals suffering from mental health disorders with a mission to expand access to high-quality care in underserved markets. Turnwell Mental Health Network offers innovative, evidence-based integrated care models that combine both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. These integrated care models combine psychiatric services (including medication management and interventional treatments like TMS, Ketamine, and Spravato), mental health counseling, primary care, and patient and family education.

Based in Dallas, TX, Turnwell Mental Health Network operates multiple freestanding outpatient clinics located in Arizona and Montana with an aggressive growth strategy to partner with clinicians and practices across the country.

For more information about Turnwell Mental Health Network, please visit www.turnwellmentalhealth.com.