TTA Joins AWS Training Partner Program to Deliver AWS Skills Training to IT Professionals in North America

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TTA (The Training Associates), a leading provider of expert learning and development talent and upskilling solutions, has become an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Authorized Training Partner (ATP). TTA has joined the AWS Training Partner Program, which allows AWS Authorized Instructors to deliver training developed by AWS.

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. Research shows that 85% of organizations report deficits in cloud expertise (451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise (VotE): Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Organizational Dynamics 2020, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence). The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like TTA that meet or exceed rigorous criteria for offering high-quality technical training experiences. TTA delivers AWS Training that allows information technology (IT) professionals and businesses to leverage the power of AWS.

As a trusted ATP, TTA offers a variety of official training courses, including Architecting on AWS, AWS Cloud Essentials for Business Leaders, AWS Cloud for Finance Professionals, AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials, AWS Security Essentials, AWS Technical Essentials, and Exam Readiness. Our AWS Authorized Instructors give learners the opportunity to learn best practices and get live feedback and answers to questions from an expert instructor. We work closely with organizations to provide private training to upskill their staff on in-demand cloud skills.

AWS Training is developed and maintained by AWS, providing content that reflects current best practices. Some courses also include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Training can also help prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

“We are thrilled to be an AWS Training Partner,” said Maria Melfa, President and Chief Executive Officer at TTA. “For decades, our mission has centered on providing specialized training to support our customers’ changing workforce development needs. Working together with AWS supports this continued purpose and the team of AWS Authorized Instructors are prepared to deliver technical training to professionals on a breadth of AWS Training options.”

“Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS skills,” states Maureen Lonergan, Vice President, AWS Training and Certification. “AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners like TTA, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of AWS. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations.”

About TTA

TTA is a recognized global leader for Learning & Development (L&D) talent and solutions. Established in 1994, TTA is a women-owned business and supports organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 corporations. Companies rely on TTA’s agility to support their L&D initiatives of any size or scope across all training modalities.

Our strength lies in our adaptive workforce of 23,000 L&D professionals combined with our expertise to provide organizations with customized, scalable training solutions, and engaging learner experiences. TheTrainingAssociates.com