Morado Partners Alongside Industry Leader Cyware to Help Clients with Their Threat Intelligence, Security Orchestration and Automation Needs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the industry’s leading provider of the technology platform to build low-code SOAR and threat intel automation powered Cyber Fusion Centers for enterprises and MSSPs/MDRs, and threat intelligence sharing solutions for ISACs and ISAOs, today announced a partnership with Morado Intelligence, a veteran-owned threat intelligence company helping customers with cyber threat intelligence and security operations optimization needs. Morado joins a distinguished group of resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) in the Cyware One partner program, focused on helping customers operationalize threat intelligence and optimize their security operations.

The partnership focuses on helping Morado's impressive list of clients leverage Cyware's next-gen TIP & SOAR modules to efficiently ingest, enrich, analyze, and act on available threat data. The combined capabilities of Cyware and Morado will help Morado's clients enable their security teams to confidently identify and mitigate known and unknown threats specific to their organization.

“We’re excited about our recent partnership with Cyware. Cyware's tools and integrations can really accelerate our Threat Intelligence team's operational capabilities,” said Peter Zwers, Director, Client Engagement at Morado.

“Cyware is thrilled to partner with Morado Intelligence since their go-to-market strategy for their clients aligns well with our mission of helping enterprises create a collective defense posture. Together, we will be able to offer a complete and comprehensive threat intelligence solution against emerging threats in the digital landscape,” said Matt Courchesne, Head of Channel, North America, Cyware.

About Morado Intelligence

Morado is a Veteran-owned business headquartered in San Diego, CA, that helps streamline cyber defense efforts by effectively identifying and prioritizing cyber threats. We act as a work-reducer for any cybersecurity team, providing customized cyber threat intelligence, cybersecurity framework alignment, and ongoing cybersecurity enhancement recommendations.

About Cyware

Cyware delivers an innovative approach to cybersecurity that unifies threat intelligence, automation, threat response, and vulnerability management with data insights gleaned from assets, users, malware, attackers, and vulnerabilities. Cyware’s Cyber Fusion solution integrates SOAR and TIP technology, enabling collaboration across siloed security teams. Cyware is widely deployed by enterprises, government agencies, and MSSPs while providing threat intelligence-sharing platforms for the majority of ISAC organizations globally. For more information, visit cyware.com.