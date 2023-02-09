Bluespring Wealth Partners Expanded Its Roster with Nine New Firms in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry-leading acquirer and partner of best-in-class wealth management firms, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, today announced strong collective results for 2022.

A top acquirer in the wealth management industry, Bluespring Wealth Partners welcomed nine firms and recorded nearly $4 billion in new assets throughout the year, outpacing its five transactions in 2021. The deals included a mix of succession-focused acquisitions, growth and expansion-oriented deals, and mergers of culturally aligned wealth management firms.

“The reputation we’ve built throughout the industry, along with the relationships we’ve carefully cultivated over the years laid the foundation for our robust year,” said David Canter, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “We’re headed into 2023 full steam ahead and ready to collaborate with more premier wealth management firms looking to take their business to the next level.”

Throughout 2022, Bluespring Wealth Partners welcomed the following firm principals and accompanying wealth management teams:

“We’re dedicated to developing top-tier wealth management firms throughout the country to strengthen our community of like-minded partners,” added Canter. “Financial professionals are increasingly focused on building sustainable growth while maintaining a high level of client service. Bluespring Wealth Partners is uniquely positioned to help firms achieve their goals with a comprehensive platform and a variety of resources designed specifically to support business expansion, talent development, client focus, and more.”

Bluespring Wealth Partners continues to build upon its momentum by offering its versatile wealth management platform to founders and principles in a variety of situations. Quint Tatro of recently acquired Joule Financial said “On the heels of one of our best years in company history, there is no better time than the present to invest in the future of our firm. We’re thrilled to be doing so alongside Bluespring Wealth Partners. They will handle a variety of back-office functions so we can focus on client service, comprehensive planning, and executing our investment management strategy.”

John Hill of WealthPartners found partnership with Bluespring to be the right move for a different reason: “Our firm has reached an inflection point in growth, and a relationship with Bluespring Wealth Partners was the logical next step to continue our upward trajectory, serve our clients, and secure our legacy. We’re confident this partnership will provide the necessary tools and insight to amplify our capabilities, ensuring clients and employees continue to receive the high-quality support they’re accustomed to, and taking our business to new heights.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and support of the industry’s premier wealth management firms. In partnering with best-in-class wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring Wealth Partners looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, industry-leading consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.

