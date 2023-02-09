RF Backs Valet Trash Leader with Platform Investment into Ally Waste Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RF Investment Partners (“RF”), a provider of structured growth capital, is pleased to announce a platform investment into Ally Waste Services (“Ally Waste”), a nationally recognized, premium valet trash and recycling provider for multi-family housing communities, student housing, and senior living facilities.

Founded in Mesa, AZ, Ally Waste’s mission is to streamline and simplify property waste systems while elevating and adding value to the tenant experience. Ally Waste’s professional and reliable valet servicers walk door-to-door collecting trash and recycling from residents — ultimately delivering waste to the appropriate facilities. For the last ten years, Ally Waste has proudly promoted cleaner communities and increased property values through the most reliable and consistent service in the burgeoning valet trash industry.

“ When looking towards the future of Ally Waste, RF stood out as a true value-added partner that aligned seamlessly with our team, understanding our vision from a cultural and growth perspective,” said Ally Waste CEO James Crawley. “ We are excited to work with the team at RF to focus on the next phase of our evolution, with opportunities stemming from organic growth and further M&A expansion.”

“ Our mission at Ally Waste is to elevate the tenant lifestyle through exceptional service to property managers and residents alike,” added Ally Waste Founder and President Daniel Forrest. “ Partnering with RF will help us expand our geographic footprint and bring our services to more customers nationwide.”

“ Ally Waste has earned a reputation for providing a higher level of differentiated service to its customers, supported by a sophisticated backend that has the ability to supply reliable analytics and metrics,” said RF Co-Founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler. “ We are thrilled to get involved in this rapidly growing sector and support the outstanding team at Ally Waste with significant additional capital to leverage growth opportunities.”

ABOUT RF INVESTMENT PARTNERS

RF Investment Partners provides capital ranging in size from $5 million to $30 million to support leading domestic, lower-middle-market companies. RF partners with family-owned and private businesses in a variety of situations, including acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. RF's investment professionals have significant experience investing across the capital structure and have the flexibility to structure deals to meet the distinct needs of each company and situation. RF invests in unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, alongside preferred and common equity.

ABOUT ALLY WASTE SERVICES

Ally Waste Services is a nationally recognized, premium valet trash and recycling provider for multi-family housing complexes, student housing, and senior living facilities, designed to streamline and simplify property waste streams. Based in Phoenix, AZ, and operating nationwide, Ally Waste prides itself on promoting cleaner communities, happier residents, and increased property values through the most high-quality, reliable trash and recycling services in the industry.