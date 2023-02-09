State of Illinois Awards Resultant 10-Year Google Public Sector Contract Vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resultant, a leading consulting firm specializing in technology, data analytics and digital transformation and winner of the 2021 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year for the Public Sector, announced recently that the State of Illinois has awarded the firm a 10-year joint purchase master contract to serve as the sole provider of Google Public Sector products and Google Public Sector professional services for any State of Illinois agency, board or commission, as well as any local government or public education institution in Illinois.

“We’re proud and excited to leverage the great work we’ve done in the public sector nationally for the great State of Illinois,” said Josh Wakefield, vice president of public sector services at Resultant. “Access to Google Public Sector’s suite of powerful products in combination with Resultant’s deep public sector expertise and innovative approach to solving the State’s toughest problems will allow government entities across Illinois to more rapidly move the needle for their programs and ultimately improve citizen outcomes.”

Resultant will partner with Marucco, Stoddard, Ferenbach & Walsh, Inc. (MSF&W), a Springfield, Ill.-based and Business Enterprise Program (BEP) certified information systems consulting firm, to deliver Google Public Sector products and technology services.

“MSF&W is proud to partner with Resultant on the new Google Public Sector master contract in Illinois,” said Laurie King, president and CEO of MSF&W. “We’ve provided technology services to the State of Illinois for 31 years and this new contract represents an opportunity to help Illinois public agencies build the future. It’s an excellent growth opportunity for MSF&W as this contract will enable us to add staff members, grow our organizational capabilities, and create additional tech-sector jobs within our state.”

Under this joint purchase master contract, Illinois government entities will be able to leverage economies of scale when purchasing Google Public Sector Professional Services and products through Resultant. These products include but are not limited to Google Workspace, Chrome Enterprise Licenses, as well as DocumentAI, BigQuery, and Contact Center AI (CCAI). This contract vehicle also allows state and local government entities to purchase professional services from Resultant, like custom application development and data and analytics, on Google Cloud.

"Digital transformation efforts across state and local government is a priority for our ecosystem of partners,” said Troy Bertram, managing director, public sector partner ecosystem at Google Public Sector. “We're excited to support these efforts by partnering with Resultant to help the State of Illinois innovate via scalable, flexible, and secure cloud-based environments that support government and citizen services transformation."

Resultant transitioned and supported the very first five states that adopted Google Public Sector products, and was recently named 2021 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year for the Public Sector. The company was recognized for multiple achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint clients like the State of Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) and state agencies in Iowa leverage the cloud to modernize legacy infrastructure and applications; utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning; and put data to work in a secure, reliable and efficient way. Resultant currently has more than 70 Google Cloud certified team members on staff, including Cloud Engineers, Cloud DevOps Engineers, Cloud Security Engineers, Cloud Network Engineers, Cloud Developers and Cloud Architects.

Founded in 2008, Resultant provides data and technology services such as strategy and planning, advanced data analytics, holistic managed services, application development, and cloud and network solutions to more than 700 public and private sector clients. With 450 employees nationwide, Resultant operates offices in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Odon, Ind.; Springfield, Ill.; Dallas, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Mich.; Denver, Colo. and Atlanta, Ga.

Resultant is an independent technology, data analytics, and digital transformation firm. Resultant works in both the public and private sectors to help clients fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. The firm serves clients nationally from its headquarters in Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.resultant.com.