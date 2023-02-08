USPI and Providence Expand Partnership with a New Development Agreement

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Surgical Partners International (USPI), the largest ambulatory surgery platform in the country and a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC), and Providence, a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S., announced today that they have signed a new development agreement that will increase access to ambulatory surgical services across many communities.

USPI and Providence entered a joint venture partnership in 2004 in California, which has grown to five ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In late 2022, the relationship expanded to include two additional ASCs in Washington State.

“ We are pleased to expand our agreement with USPI which allows us to increase access to more affordable ambulatory surgery services,” said David Kim, MD, chief executive, Providence Clinical Network. “ We are committed to maintaining continuity of high-quality service to patients and the community, and to provide an exceptional work environment for ASC teams.”

Under the terms of the new development agreement, USPI and Providence will focus on enhancing the quality, convenience, and access to cost-efficient ASCs and partner together in several existing Providence ASCs across California and Washington. These ASCs offer a range of multi-specialty surgical procedures in which USPI has established expertise, including musculoskeletal, ENT, gastrointestinal, and general surgery. USPI and Providence will also aim to develop additional ASC joint venture partnerships in select markets across the Western U.S. USPI will also provide management services for the additional centers.

“ We are looking forward to working closely with Providence and building on our longstanding, successful partnership to bring patient-centered, high-quality care to more communities across the U.S.,” stated Brett Brodnax, President and CEO, USPI. “ We are excited to support Providence with the growth of their existing ASCs while also exploring attractive opportunities to work together to increase access to ambulatory surgical care in the future.”

The execution on the expanded partnership is already in progress, with numerous ASC opportunities currently under evaluation and expected to be added throughout 2023 and 2024.

About USPI

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With more than 465 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 900 clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ nearly 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.