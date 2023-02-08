StormTrap’s New Stormwater Treatment Device, StormSettler, Receives New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Certification Under Latest Protocol

ROMEOVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StormTrap® announced today the release of the new stormwater treatment device, StormSettler™. The patent-pending treatment device, designed to remove sediment from stormwater runoff, has received New Jersey Corporation for Advanced Technology (NJCAT) verification and NJDEP Certification for online and offline use after successfully completing testing to the latest NJDEP published testing protocol.

The device provides extended surface area settling benefits in a compact, round structure. The unique inclined tube settler enhances settling by providing many channels that reduce the settling distance and time required for particles to be captured. In addition to the tube settler, the device employs several flow modifiers to control the flow and optimize performance. These components were designed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to create an optimal flow distribution that increases removal while decreasing scour potential.

StormSettler is the first hydrodynamic separator to pass the 2021 NJDEP “ Laboratory Protocol to Assess Total Suspended Solids Removal by a Hydrodynamic Sedimentation Manufactured Treatment Device.” According to NJDEP, “ The NJDEP laboratory testing protocols for Hydrodynamic Sedimentation MTDs (January 1, 2021) and Filtration MTDs (January 14, 2022) were both revised to strengthen the 2013 protocols … since it was decided that this approach yields a more accurate comparison of MTD performance.”

All testing was conducted by a third party, Good Harbour Laboratories, a leading environmental technology testing company that provides unbiased, independent test results.

" We are proud to bring this innovative solution to the stormwater market, making a positive impact on the environment while providing our customers with the highest level of performance. This new product is a testament to our unwavering dedication to finding cutting-edge solutions to meet the needs of the industry,” said Nathan Olds, CEO of StormTrap.

StormSettler is the latest addition to StormTrap’s product line that has secured NJDEP Certification. For more information on StormSettler, visit www.stormtrap.com

ABOUT STORMTRAP

StormTrap offers proven, leading-edge solutions for managing runoff, protecting waterways and improving the use of your property. We are committed to providing cost-effective, customized water management solutions to engineers, owners and municipalities across North America and abroad. Whether you are concerned about water quality, detention, infiltration or water harvesting, StormTrap has a design that will reduce your footprint, accommodate site constraints, lower overall costs and meet your specific project needs.