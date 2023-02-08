University of Prince Edward Island Adopts YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, announces that the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance teaching and learning. UPEI went through a multi-department yearlong pilot to evaluate YuJa’s efficacy, followed by an extensive RFP process. YuJa was stacked up against other vendors and selected for its comprehensive offering.

Located in Charlottetown, the capital city of Prince Edward Island, Canada, UPEI will continue to benefit from robust lecture capture capabilities, live streaming, video quizzing, a comprehensive analytics dashboard, the ability to auto-caption media in multiple languages and more. YuJa’s Video Platform provides tools for creating, editing, distributing and managing media content and integrates with Moodle, UPEI’s learning management system.

“YuJa’s Video Platform enables UPEI to quickly and easily publish recordings for students, automate workflows, schedule recordings and live stream events,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re glad our products have proven beneficial for UPEI and are excited to see how they continue to make use of the robust tools within the platform.”

YuJa has been expanding its presence in Canada, including through agreements with institutions such as Vancouver Island University, the Ontario College of Art and Design University, Toronto Metropolitan University, University of Manitoba, and others.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Located in Charlottetown, the capital city of Prince Edward Island, Canada, the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) has a rich history with roots in two founding institutions, Prince of Wales College (est. 1834) and Saint Dunstan’s University (est. 1855). Formed in 1969 as the provincial university, UPEI honors its proud legacy through academic excellence and research innovation. UPEI offers a wide range of programs and degrees to undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.