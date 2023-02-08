iQor’s Strategic Outsourcing Partnership With US-Based Energy Company Yields $14M in Annualized Customer Service Savings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Fortune 500 client in the energy industry realized $14 million in annualized savings after selecting iQor. The company selected iQor as their first and only business process outsourcing (BPO) partner over several Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders in Customer Service. A managed services provider of customer engagement and BPO integrated digital services, iQor provided a strategic outsourcing partnership that improved: agent skills alignment, new hire speed to proficiency, customer interactions, staffing optimization, and operating efficiencies.

“iQor’s new program implementation team developed a focused approach to launching a new outsourced customer service program for a U.S.-based Fortune 500 energy company. By identifying the optimal mix of CX automation and people in collaboration with our clients, we are able to consistently ensure a successful support transition,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

The implementation optimized and scaled program performance KPIs and reduced the overall service cost, delivering multiple benefits for the client in Year One:

- Saved $14 million in annualized costs.

- Exceeded customer CSAT goals.

- Reduced per-piece resolution times to meet new optimized business objectives.

- Cut overall customer email response times, improving CSAT and lowering costs.

- Exceeded industry best practices for agent retention.

- Delivered on all aspects of multi-shore ramps to surpass customer expectations.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of more than 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.