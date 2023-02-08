Avantus Celebrates Galloway 2 Solar Project Groundbreaking in Texas

Avantus is bringing the Galloway 2 Solar Project to Concho County, Texas, where it will generate enough low-cost clean electricity for 60,000 people. Workers and community leaders talked to us about what the project has meant to them.

Avantus is bringing the Galloway 2 Solar Project to Concho County, Texas, where it will generate enough low-cost clean electricity for 60,000 people. Workers and community leaders talked to us about what the project has meant to them.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Avantus (formerly 8minute), a leader in low-cost clean energy, celebrated the groundbreaking and continued development of the Galloway 2 Solar Project in Concho County, Texas. Community and industry leaders heard from local business leaders and solar workers about the economic benefits the project has brought to the community, as well as its lasting impact.

Galloway 2 is creating over 250 peak construction jobs and will generate more than $18 million in local property taxes, supporting essential local services, like education, the county hospital, and public safety. More than half of this funding will directly benefit the Paint Rock School District, which is located less than five miles from the project. Once completed, the project will serve as a dedicated 147 MWdc / 110 MWac resource for Texas’ energy grid, generating enough low-cost clean electricity to provide power for 60,000 Texans.

“Texas leads the nation in energy production, so it’s no surprise the Lone Star State is leading the charge in building out massive amounts of clean energy. Today, solar is not only one of the lowest cost forms of electricity generation, but also one of the fastest growing workforces in America. Here in Texas, we are creating lifelong careers in clean energy that can sustain generations to come,” said Dr. Tom Buttgenbach, Founder and CEO of Avantus. “Avantus is committed to helping Texas reach its potential by bringing in more projects like Galloway 2 to provide low-cost, reliable energy, high-quality jobs, and incredible benefits to local communities like Paint Rock and Concho County.”

At the groundbreaking ceremony, attendees toured the construction site. Initial work began at the site in the summer of 2022 and is currently at peak construction. The project is expected to come online before the end of the year.

“Galloway 2 has been such a great addition to our local economy here in Paint Rock,” said Paint Rock Mayor Francis Maupin. “Our town is busier than ever, and the tax revenue will help create real benefits for our school and community for years to come.”

“The Galloway 2 project helps cement Texas’ status as a leader in energy, bringing local jobs, and strengthening our area industries,” said Representative Drew Darby. “We are grateful to Avantus for their partnership, vision, and commitment to our state, and look forward to the many economic benefits Galloway 2 will provide to Concho County and West Texas.”

The majority of the project’s energy is committed to BASF Corporation, who is purchasing renewables to offset the energy demand at its Freeport, Texas site. The Galloway 2 project is owned by Allianz Capital Partners, with Avantus maintaining a minority stake in the project. RES is providing the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services.

This is Avantus’ second utility-scale project development in the Paint Rock area, with many workers returning to support Galloway 2. Together, these two projects are providing tens of millions of dollars in local tax revenues to the County, spanning the next few decades.

Driven by Avantus’ growing team in Austin and commitment to Texas, the company has already brought 600 MWdc of solar energy online with more than four gigawatts (GW) of solar and 12 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy storage under development across the state. The company’s portfolio will continue to bolster the Lone Star State’s energy industry and deliver critical economic benefits across local communities. Avantus’ pipeline of solar and energy storage spans more than 90 utility-scale projects across Texas and the Southwest, representing over $70 billion in investments and large enough to provide reliable, low-cost power for more than 30 million people, day and night.

ABOUT AVANTUS

Avantus is shaping the future by making reliable, low-cost clean energy a global reality. Our legacy of leadership in next generation solar energy includes developing the nation’s largest solar cluster and the first plant to beat fossil fuel prices back in 2016. Today, we are expanding the boundaries of existing technologies to build one of the largest portfolios of smart power plants with integrated storage, capable of providing 30 million people with affordable, zero-emission energy – day and night. Through our relentless pursuit of better, we are decarbonizing our planet at the gigaton level, and bringing the advantages of clean energy to all of us.

For more information, please visit www.avantus.com, and follow Avantus on Twitter and LinkedIn.