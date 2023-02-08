NEC Releases Joint Case Study With Microsoft Highlighting Successful NETWORK CONNECT Implementation for the Largest School District in the State of Kansas

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, today announced the release of a joint case study with Microsoft, highlighting the successful implementation of NEC NETWORK CONNECT in support of Wichita Public Schools, Kansas’ largest school district.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Wichita Public Schools – which is part of Wichita Unified School District (USD) 259 – faced the challenge of switching nearly 50,000 students and 7,000+ teachers and staff across more than 90 schools and special program sites to remote learning. The school district required an agile communications platform that could be integrated with its existing UC infrastructure while having the flexibility of supporting a reliable hybrid work environment. NEC and Microsoft worked together to execute the successful implementation of NEC NETWORK CONNECT for Microsoft Teams. This intelligent call routing platform provided the public switched telephone network connectivity needed to effectively operate MS Teams, enabling virtual learning, remote working, greater accessibility and online classroom experiences and support assistance.

Implemented in just four weeks, the solution not only allowed Wichita Public Schools to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic, but also prepared the school district for future disruptions such as weather emergencies and other fast-changing circumstances.

Discover how NEC NETWORK CONNECT transformed Wichita Public Schools’ use of Microsoft Teams for greater resilience, accessibility and adaptability – access the full case study now.

This customer success example builds upon the NEC and Microsoft alliance to help deliver digital transformation within the education industry. With NEC’s expertise in advanced IT, communications and networking solutions, and Microsoft’s leading technology and software, the two companies have been able to provide innovative solutions that improve the way people work and communicate, offering a strong and diverse portfolio of solutions and services that increase productivity, streamline operations and help organizations stay competitive in today’s increasingly tech-based world.

About Wichita Public Schools

Inspiring future leaders and empowering each student with the 21st-century skills and knowledge necessary for success drive “Team 259” toward greatness every day. Wichita Public Schools provides unparalleled opportunities for students - in the classroom; by participation in service and extra-curricular activities; because of extraordinary and safe school facilities; regardless of ability, language needs, and background.