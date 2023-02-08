Dentsu and Urban One Partner on Season 3 of More Than That with Gia Peppers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expanding on the success of the previous two seasons that resulted in more than $8 million invested into Black-owned media, More Than That with Gia Peppers has launched its third season. The program elevates conversations impacting Black America with a wide range of topics that inspire and engage diverse communities and was born out of a desire to respond to the inequities seen in the advertising supply chain. As leaders in media, dentsu, along with partners General Motors, Procter & Gamble, Kroger, and Mastercard have committed to raise Black voices with this first-of-its-kind program that is exclusively produced and distributed by Black-owned media partners across radio broadcast and streaming. The series will also live as a podcast – available on all major streaming platforms.

Read full press release here.

About Dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

https://www.dentsu.com/

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

About Urban One

Urban One

We Inform.

We Inspire.

We Entertain.

We are the largest distributor of urban content in the country. For more than 35 years, Urban One has been the leading voice speaking to Black America. First, as the largest local urban radio network. Then, as the largest syndicator of urban programming. Yes, we can even claim our position as the largest African-American owned television network and distributor of digital urban content. Our brands are unsurpassed. Our content is relevant. Our reach is unparalleled. No other multimedia company reaches 82% of Black America. We proudly wear our banner and lift our voice as we ‘Represent Black Culture’ boldly, courageously and unapologetically.

Despite the medium, TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iONE Digital or One Solution, we create content that REPRESENTS a people whose impact has touched every fiber of American life. That’s what makes us experts. We are creators and distributors. We are developers and executors. We provide solutions to advertisers seeking a deeper customer engagement. And we are the answer for urban enthusiasts wanting content to satisfy their mind, body and spirit. We are ONE. ONE company serving a diverse people all seeking ONE thing…URBAN.