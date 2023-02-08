HomeVestors® Names The Ugliest House Of The Year® for 2022

Highlighting the most incredible “befores” and “afters” from the thousands of houses HomeVestors' independently owned and operated franchises purchased in 2022, this year’s winner is a home in West Palm Beach renovated by franchisee Don Cameron and will include a donation of $20,000 to his local Habitat for Humanity. When Cameron purchased the 1,035-square-foot single-story ranch built in 1959, it had extensive fire damage after an unattended candle was left on the back patio and was blown onto a rug. The ensuing fire quickly engulfed the house and wrecked the walls, ceiling, electrical, and plumbing. Because of the damage, a traditional sale was not an option for the seller, who did not want to take on the work. So, the seller sought out Cameron. A long-time and award-winning franchisee, Cameron purchased the home and completed a fully permitted renovation that included drywall, electric, and plumbing, as well as updated paint, appliances, floors, and landscaping.

Highlighting the most incredible “befores” and “afters” from the thousands of houses HomeVestors' independently owned and operated franchises purchased in 2022, this year’s winner is a home in West Palm Beach renovated by franchisee Don Cameron and will include a donation of $20,000 to his local Habitat for Humanity. When Cameron purchased the 1,035-square-foot single-story ranch built in 1959, it had extensive fire damage after an unattended candle was left on the back patio and was blown onto a rug. The ensuing fire quickly engulfed the house and wrecked the walls, ceiling, electrical, and plumbing. Because of the damage, a traditional sale was not an option for the seller, who did not want to take on the work. So, the seller sought out Cameron. A long-time and award-winning franchisee, Cameron purchased the home and completed a fully permitted renovation that included drywall, electric, and plumbing, as well as updated paint, appliances, floors, and landscaping.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeVestors®, the We Buy Ugly Houses® company, has named a Hollywood, Florida home makeover as The Ugliest House Of The Year® for 2022 after a national vote in its annual contest involving more than 30 major home renovations. Highlighting the most incredible “befores” and “afters” from the thousands of houses the company’s independently owned and operated franchises purchased in 2022, this year’s winner is a home in Hollywood renovated by franchisee Don Cameron and will include a donation of $20,000 to his local Habitat for Humanity.

When Cameron purchased the 1,035-square-foot single-story ranch built in 1959, it had extensive fire damage after an unattended candle was left on the back patio and was blown onto a rug. The ensuing fire quickly engulfed the house and wrecked the walls, ceiling, electrical, and plumbing. Because of the damage, a traditional sale was not an option for the seller, who did not want to take on the work. So, the seller sought out Cameron. A long-time and award-winning franchisee, Cameron purchased the home and completed a fully permitted renovation that included drywall, electric, and plumbing, as well as updated paint, appliances, floors, and landscaping.

“Don exhibits the best of what The Ugliest House Of The Year contest is about,” said David Hicks, CEO of HomeVestors®. “He’s a multiple winner of both this and our Franchise Of The Year contest, and over the course of his career, has helped thousands of homeowners out of ugly situations like this one. Several Florida neighborhoods that once were home to houses worthy of being named ‘The Ugliest House Of The Year’ now boast beautiful homes that deserve to be seen, like this one.”

Voting for HomeVestors® 2022 The Ugliest House Of The Year was done via social media with a contribution for each comment and share being committed to Habitat for Humanity. Cameron will make the $20,000 donation with Hicks next month. HomeVestors® has been running its The Ugliest House Of The Year® contest annually since 2007.

* Note to editors: “Before” and “after” images of The Ugliest House Of The Year 2022 are available here.

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 140,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors recruits, trains and supports its more than 1,100 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling, and holding residential properties. Known as the "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of the 47 states and the District of Columbia, in which it has franchises.

The company has appeared seven times on the Inc. 5000, 11 times on the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises," and nine times on the annual Dallas 100. HomeVestors has also been regularly recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, which most recently ranked it 65th in the highly competitive Franchise 500 and 16th as a "Top Growth Franchise." For more information, please visit www.HomeVestors.com.