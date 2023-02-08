EverC Announces a Strategic Partnership with KPMG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce and payment providers, has entered a strategic partnership with KPMG, a global firm that provides audit, tax and advisory services to a variety of clients, helping them mitigate risks and grasp opportunities.

This partnership will leverage the well-established financial advisory expertise of KPMG alongside EverC’s technology-focused innovation in the ecommerce risk domain, to provide combined solutions and services to support top tier organizations as they propel their growth while managing their risk. Additionally, the two companies have planned a series of online and in-person roundtables and advisory sessions, and other joint initiatives geared towards fostering discussion and thought leadership amongst senior leaders in top tier payments and finance arenas.

“As payments providers and marketplaces face an increasingly challenging threat landscape, they will seek ecosystem partners to provide innovative solutions and expert guidance to support their growth,” says Ariel Tiger, CEO of EverC. “We are excited and confident that this growing, synergistic partnership with KPMG will support these organizations as they navigate complex issues involving risk management in ecommerce.”

“Fintech companies continue to grab a larger share of the overall financial services industry year after year and compliance is a challenge that all fintech businesses struggle with. Regulatory challenges have doubled in importance to fintech leaders. Reputation issues and fines for being in violation of regulations can be very expensive. Fintech companies need to be able to demonstrate proactive behavior when it comes to risk management and compliance since that is the standard the regulators expect,” says Yosi Biton, Partner and Head of Financial Services at KPMG Israel.

“KPMG supports Fintech companies throughout the entire payment processing cycle. This alliance with EverC will leverage risk insights and deep industry expertise combined with the RegTech technological innovation by EverC to support KPMG’s clients’ strengths and help revolutionize how organizations manage payments risk & compliance,” says Ofer Golan, Sr., Director and Payments, Risk & Compliance lead at KPMG Israel.

The inaugural partnership event will be an exclusive roundtable for key companies in the payments industry. The program will delve into issues that leading payment providers, banks, and acquirers are facing, such as intensifying regulatory pressure, spiraling risks, and the continuing challenges of digital transformation. This event is invitation-only, but key insights will be made available to a wider audience.

About KPMG

KPMG supports Fintech companies by providing a variety of professional services. Our strategy is to first identify gaps and immediate risks in order to create a tailor-made risk management program. This helps Fintech companies grow their business, meet regulatory requirements and expectations, while also identifying and addressing risks and remediation to ensure FinTech companies keep moving forward successfully.

About EverC

EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.