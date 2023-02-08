Trax Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trax, a leading global provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax. The Trax connector, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to integrate their Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud with Trax solutions and drive greater ROI from perfecting their retail execution.

“Integrated access to trusted shelf data is a huge opportunity for CPG companies,” said David Gottlieb, chief revenue officer, Trax. “Having Trax’s shelf data available within the leading CRM platform has the potential to be transformative for our shared customers and enable the next generation of sales calls.”

Combining Salesforce CG Cloud with Trax’s computer vision capabilities via Trax will redefine how brands drive execution at the retail shelf. By integrating real-time shelf data into their Salesforce platform, consumer goods companies can better harness the power of Salesforce’s Einstein AI technology to quickly identify the ‘next best action’ to ensure the highest value opportunities are always acted on.

“CPG and retail companies must seek greater insights to drive growth in an increasingly disrupted and competitive environment,” commented Sunil Rao, vice president of consumer goods at Salesforce. “Trax’s ability to digitize the retail shelf and provide trusted insights on current in-store conditions directly to sales teams through the Salesforce platform enables companies to make highly informed decisions about their retail strategies.”

“Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation,” said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft at Salesforce. “The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88% of organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to enable any team to integrate apps and data and automate business processes, to innovate faster and enable game changing customer and employee experiences.”

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft makes it easy to unify data to deliver a single view of the customer, automate business processes, and build connected experiences. Each integration becomes a reusable building block using a modern API-led approach. The result has empowered business users who can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time to value – instead of wasting time on repetitive tasks and complex integrations.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about the MuleSoft Certified Connector for Trax here.

