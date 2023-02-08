First Generation Investors Announces Partnerships with San Antonio Independent School District and Accelerated Learning Solutions

NEW YORK & ORLANDO, Fla. & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Generation Investors (“FGI”), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides high school students in underserved communities with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy, today announced partnerships with the San Antonio Independent School District (“SAISD”) and Accelerated Learning Solutions (“ALS”), a full-service school management company that helps provide students a non-traditional pathway to graduation and post-secondary success.

ALS will pilot the FGI curriculum in 5 of their 21 schools this spring. The remaining schools are expected to incorporate the curriculum by 2024. Likewise, SAISD will launch its first FGI course this spring with students at Edison High School. Edison High School operates a School of Business as part of its Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program.

Both partnerships are representative of the organization’s updated go-forward strategy to align with schools at the district and state levels to facilitate program activation in partnership with local colleges and universities.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the great work we have done in building a program that has the adaptability and flexibility to serve students across multiple regions and backgrounds,” said FGI Executive Director, Stephanie Pressley. “We are thrilled to partner with ALS and SAISD to continue our mission to provide young adults with the tools and financial knowledge to confidently manage their own investment portfolio and we are excited about our next chapter as an organization, partnering with high schools directly to deploy our curriculum nationwide.”

Unlike most financial literacy programs, FGI brings its classroom lessons to life by providing students over the age of 18 who have graduated from the 8-week financial literacy course with $100 to invest upon completion of the course.

“Since its founding in 2018, FGI has expanded from three students to over 1,000. We believe activating the FGI curriculum directly in high school classrooms with partnerships, like the two we announced today, will position the organization to continue expanding its reach for years to come,” said Brett Olson, Head of Programming. “With this new model, we expect to be able to better sustain active participation from students and volunteers nationwide.”

About First Generation Investors

Founded in 2018 by University of Pennsylvania students Alex Ingerman, Dylan Ingerman and Cole Mattox, First Generation Investors (FGI) is a non-profit organization that provides young adults with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy. FGI is a volunteer-based program that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest. In the spring of 2019, FGI piloted the program with three local Philadelphia high school students. FGI has since expanded its program from three students to over 1,000, supported by nearly 300 volunteers across 37 universities.

About Accelerated Learning Solutions

Accelerated Learning Solutions is a professional, full-service school management company. ALS works in partnership with non-profit charter school boards to help students improve their academic preparation and acquire 21st century competencies and become contributing members of the workforce in their community.

About San Antonio Independent School District

As San Antonio’s founding school district, SAISD neighborhood schools have served the heart of the Alamo City for more than 100 years. Today, SAISD serves about 47,000 students across more than 90 schools. First Generation Investors’ first cohort of students in the formal partnership will receive financial education and the corresponding portfolios from First Generation Investors. The first class in the SAISD will pilot this Spring.