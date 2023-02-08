Premier Litigation Finance Firm Rocade LLC Partners With Barings and EJF Capital

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocade LLC (“Rocade” or the “Company”) today announced its launch as a specialty finance company focused on litigation finance with a long-term investment approach, in partnership with Barings LLC (“Barings”), one of the world’s leading investment managers.

Under the terms of the transaction, funds affiliated with Barings have made a significant equity investment into the Company. EJF Capital LLC (“EJF Capital”), which launched Rocade’s predecessor vehicle, Rocade Capital LLC in 2014 with a highly skilled management team, will support the platform and remain a material shareholder in the newly formed entity alongside management, which will transition to the Company.

Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Rocade provides flexible law firm financing solutions, with facilities ranging in size from $10 million to over $100 million which are secured by contingent fees receivable or other litigation assets. Under this new organizational structure, Rocade will benefit from having a robust and patient capital base backed by Barings, enabling it to provide flexible, long-term capital solutions to growing law firms, while leveraging the team’s combination of deep sector expertise and financial structuring capabilities.

Brian Roth, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Rocade, said, “ Uniting with Barings in our vision for a permanent capital vehicle is an incredible milestone for Rocade, as this long-term investment horizon sets us apart and will meaningfully enhance our alignment with the firms in which we invest. The strength of our combined experience and expanded financial resources empowers us with scale and flexibility to continue our trajectory as a leading litigation credit provider in the rapidly evolving litigation finance industry.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with Rocade to cement its status as a leading litigation finance provider,” said Bryan High, Head of Capital Solutions at Barings. “ Brian and the outstanding team of professionals at Rocade have built a best-in-class, technology-enabled platform that meets the needs of many law firms as they navigate increasingly complex litigation. Rocade’s deep relationships, strong credit culture, and market-leading expertise powerfully complement Barings’ permanent capital base and long-term investment approach.”

“ This expanded capital base allows us to scale our platform more quickly while maintaining our focus on asset quality,” added Jacob Cantrell, Chief Risk Officer of Rocade. “ Our core team, process, and product will remain the same while we continue to invest in technology to improve our decision process and drive efficiency. Adding the strength, diversity, and scale of resources available across the Barings private credit team to these core strategies offers Rocade more long-term flexibility and reliability for our law firm partners.”

Emanuel Friedman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of EJF Capital, commented, “ We are pleased to participate in the continued success of Brian and his team, who have built a terrific platform that has differentiated itself through an institutional approach to a niche asset class and a data-driven process for understanding complex situations. I look forward to partnering with an innovative and dynamic capital partner in Barings, and I am confident that Rocade is well positioned for a highly successful next chapter with a renewed focus on becoming a dominant player in the space over the long-term.”

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to EJF Capital. Dechert LLP served as legal advisor to Barings. Nixon Peabody LLP and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Rocade and management.

About Rocade

The Company, which operates as Rocade Capital, is a private credit firm which provides flexible growth capital for plaintiff law firms in order to finance case acquisition, manage working capital or realize settled cases. Since Rocade’s predecessor was founded in 2014 by EJF Capital, the platform has funded approximately $900 million of loans to leading law firms within mass tort and other complex litigation, unlocking potential for dozens of growing law firms. Its flexibility, industry expertise, track record and long-term focus position it to be a leading law firm lender. Rocade has an experienced team of professionals, located in the Washington, DC area and Houston, TX, which includes both finance industry veterans as well as litigation experts. For more information, please visit https://rocadecapital.com/.

About Barings

Barings is a $347+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

About EJF Capital

EJF Capital LLC is a global alternative asset management firm headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. with offices in London, England and Shanghai, China. EJF has over 70 employees, including a seasoned investment team of over 30 professionals. The firm was founded in 2005 by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson. To learn more, please visit http://ejfcap.com.