UNest and Wealth Announce Strategic Partnership to Market Financial and Estate Planning Tools

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, today announced that they have partnered with Wealth, an emerging leader in digital estate planning. Through this partnership, members of both platforms will access special resources and pricing to address some of the most critical aspects of financial and life planning. UNest customers get an exclusive discount on Wealth’s suite of modern estate planning products. In addition, UNest customers will receive a $25 reward deposited in their UNest investment account when they purchase a will or trust from Wealth.

UNest and Wealth share a similar mission to make complex and previously unattainable financial planning solutions available to more people. The synergies between the two companies have already generated an impressive response to a pilot program during Q4 2022, which drove high levels of engagement.

“Our goal at Wealth is to simplify estate planning. Our technology makes creating a high-quality estate plan straightforward and affordable,” said Rafael Loureiro, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth. “Our alignment with UNest focuses on democratizing financial solutions that were previously available only to affluent consumers.”

Since its market launch in 2020 UNest has helped over 550,000 parents and kids build a lasting financial legacy for their families. Through the app, parents manage an advisor-guided portfolio that can include both traditional ETF investments alongside selected crypto currencies. Parents can also invest in green funds, invite friends and family to contribute to their child’s account, and earn rewards from over 150 brands including Nike, DoorDash, Haven Life and Disney+.

“For our customers, estate planning is a very logical next step as they look to protect their family and their assets,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder and CEO of UNest. “Our focus is on giving parents the confidence and ability to map out a sound financial future for their kids. Responsible parents also recognize that they need to take care of their trusts and estate as part of an overall approach to gaining financial freedom. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Wealth.”

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped tens of thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from MoneyLion, Marqeta, Investor.com, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, Altair Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.

About Wealth

Wealth is a comprehensive digital estate planning platform that empowers members to create, manage and visualize their plans seamlessly. The Wealth.com integrated technology ecosystem delivers a premium experience that is approachable and affordable while still being highly customized. All of our best-in-class estate planning documents are legally valid in every U.S. jurisdiction and include Revocable Trusts, Wills, Advance Health Care Directives, Powers of Attorney, and more. Wealth is not a one-and-done solution like many other available options: our AI-driven intelligence engine delivers proactive guidance and support to keep plans continuously optimized and up to date. Our innovative hybrid model enables members to get started digitally, but still receive a personalized, human experience by consulting with one of our in-house specialists or one of our attorney partners.

Wealth is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. For more details visit wealth.com.