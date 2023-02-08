Aderant Announces Strategic Partnership with Apperio

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading provider of global business management software for law firms, today announced a strategic partnership with London-based legal spend analytics and matter management provider, Apperio. The partnership is designed to enhance the law firm-client relationship by enabling firms to build client trust and reduce invoice friction. Together, the companies will deliver a solution that law firms can leverage to increase visibility into work-in-progress (WIP) and therefore strengthen the overall client relationship.

The Apperio platform originated from a need for in-house legal teams to have greater visibility into total legal spend across matters and build trust with outside counsel. Apperio quickly realized the benefits their solution would offer law firms: enhancing the firm-client relationship by giving clients much needed insight into billing status and faster returns on payment. Apperio gives a law firm’s clients a live look into the progress of their matters and has helped firms on the platform realize a 20-30% reduction in time to WIP-to-cash.

Aderant’s proven track record of delivering quality, innovative software solutions to law firms and its exceptional standard of customer care drew Apperio founder and CEO, Nicholas “Nino” d’Adhemar to seek out the partnership. Both sides recognized the value of providing improved billing transparency and efficiency to law firm clients. “Aderant is a leader in legal technology the world over,” said d’Adhemar. “Their team has extensive experience implementing best-in-class technology in law firms and is well positioned to help those service providers looking for an edge in client service that a legal analytics and matter management platform delivers.”

The Apperio partnership gives Aderant the opportunity to offer law firms an additional solution to support the work they do for key clients, positioning them as preferred advisors. Making an enhanced matter management platform available to its law firm clients will both serve as a firm differentiator and can improve financial performance.

“Nino and his team at Apperio have worked hard to create something unique, and I’m excited for law firms to discover the benefit it can offer – for both client satisfaction and firm realization,” said Aderant President and CEO Chris Cartrett. “The platform has already proven successful within inside counsel offices, but we’ve observed leading law firms beginning to become more transparent as a way to differentiate themselves, build greater trust, and win a larger share of work. It has also significantly improved billing and collections. This pairing perfectly dovetails with Aderant’s mission of helping law firms run a better business.”

About Aderant®

Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, Milana for docketing and calendaring, Expert Case for legal case management and the vi by Aderant suite of products for people management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®and the Fortune 500 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Apperio

Apperio’s legal spend management software provides analytics and real-time visibility on external legal matters that benefits both legal departments and law firms. For corporate counsel, the software allows them to control, optimize and accurately forecast their legal spend with law firms, ahead of the invoice. For law firms, Apperio provides transparency that builds client trust, increases their share of client work and leads to faster invoice payments. Most importantly, it removes friction and haggling around invoicing and legal spend. This enables lawyers to focus on the practice of law. Currently, there are more than 250 global law firms connected to the Apperio platform and it’s used daily by more than 60 in-house legal teams including Epiris, EQT, Network Rail, Royal London and Cornerstone. Apperio is based in London, England. For more information, please visit Apperio.com or follow Apperio on LinkedIn or Twitter.