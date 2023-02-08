Thallo Announces Two-Way Bridge Integration with Puro.earth Registry

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pioneering climate tech Thallo today announced a technical integration with carbon removal registry Puro.earth, expanding the range of credits that can be brought onto the Thallo platform to include Puro Standard-issued credits for engineered carbon removal processes.

Puro.earth is the second registry that will be connected to Thallo’s two-way carbon bridge, a piece of technical infrastructure that allows for the tokenization of carbon credits securely from a registry onto a public blockchain. The addition of Puro.earth credits complements Thallo’s existing registry integration with BioCarbon Registry, which primarily issues nature-based carbon avoidance credits.

Ryan Gledhill, Thallo co-founder and CEO said: “Increasingly, corporate customers are looking for high-quality tech-based carbon removals to meet their sustainability ambitions, and with the Puro.earth integration, we are making it easier and more transparent than ever to buy these credits. We’re proud to deploy our technical infrastructure to service this critical market need.”

Antti Vihavainen, CEO of Puro.earth said: “Puro.earth was founded to fill unmet needs in the voluntary carbon market, such as the lack of high-quality durable carbon removal credits, and integrations such as the one with Thallo is yet another way we are remaining at the cutting edge of innovation to grow the market. Quality remains our top priority, and we are impressed by the level of data integrity included in Thallo’s two-way bridge.”

Thallo has already launched its Bridging-as-a-Service offering, which allows customers to use Thallo’s two-way bridge to access tokenized carbon credits. The full Thallo carbon exchange, which will connect carbon credit suppliers directly with the end buyers, will be launched later this year.

Developed by Puro.earth, the Puro Standard is the world’s first carbon standard for engineered carbon removal. It consists of high-quality removal methodologies that credit net removal rather than reduced or avoided emissions, which the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) recommends for companies seeking to cover residual emissions on the path to net zero. CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCS) are issued per metric ton of CO2 removed and the activity is verified by independent third-party auditors.

Puro.earth’s credit inventory comprises several project methodologies, including biochar, woody biomass burial and geologically removed carbon, and recently became the first organization to issue a standard for enhanced rock weathering carbon removals. The company was acquired by Nasdaq in 2021 and together they are growing the carbon removal market.

About Thallo

Thallo uses first-of-its-kind blockchain technology to revolutionise and democratise the carbon markets, making it easier for buyers and sellers of high-quality carbon credits to find each other. Its team of veteran blockchain entrepreneurs and climate tech professionals combine technological expertise with deep sustainability knowledge to build the carbon marketplace of the future. Follow Thallo on Twitter and LinkedIn or join our Telegram group for updates. For more information, visit www.thallo.io.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world’s leading carbon crediting platform for carbon removal. Its mission is to mobilize the economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. It does this by helping voluntary corporate buyers accelerate carbon dioxide removal at an industrial global scale.

Through the Puro Standard, Puro.earth creates carbon credit methodologies for processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for at least 100 years. It then certifies suppliers that run those processes and issue digital tradable CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) into the public Puro Registry per metric ton of carbon dioxide removed. CORCs are then purchased directly from suppliers or via sales channel partners by ambitious corporations, like its customers Microsoft, Shopify, and Zurich Insurance, to help reverse climate change and neutralize their residual carbon emissions. With Puro Accelerate, a program to scale the carbon removal ecosystem, it assists suppliers who require financing to launch or expand operations to secure funding through CORC advance market commitments and prepayments.

In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth and together we are driving forward the carbon removal industry, enabling new revenue streams to accelerate its growth. Visit us at https://puro.earth or on LinkedIn Puro.earth and Twitter @PuroCO2Removal