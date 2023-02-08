Benjamin F. Edwards Partners with Pontera to Enhance Its Approach to Providing Tailored Wealth Management

ST. LOUIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin F. Edwards, a national wealth-management firm managing over $38 billion in client assets, today announced it has partnered with financial technology company Pontera to enable its financial advisors to securely and compliantly manage clients’ held-away retirement accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. According to the Federal Reserve, the median American holds more than half of their net worth in retirement accounts. Now Edwards advisors will be able to better serve clients by integrating these assets into their personalized financial strategies.

With more than 700 employees, including nearly 300 advisors in 32 states, Benjamin F. Edwards has a distinguished 135-year legacy. The firm’s client-first focus is grounded in the “Golden Rule,” which offers advisors the independence to serve clients the way they see fit. The partnership with Pontera upholds this principle by giving Edwards advisors the ability to manage, trade and report on held-away assets.

“Providing personalized advice and superior results for all of our clients is at the core of what we do at Benjamin F. Edwards,” said Tad Edwards, Chairman, CEO and President of Benjamin F. Edwards. “An individual’s 401(k) may be that person’s largest asset, but it’s not unusual for the allocation in the plan to go for years without an update. Partnering with Pontera is part of our commitment to putting clients first to create long-term value and ultimately a better retirement.”

Pontera provides a single interface for advisors to view, manage and trade individuals’ 401(k), 403(b), 401(a), TSP, as well as many 529 and 457 accounts across hundreds of financial institutions. With Pontera, advisors can compare fees, historical returns and create alerts for rebalancing. The software also integrates with other major software providers to simplify reporting and billing. Over the last two years, Pontera has launched integrations with a variety of wealth-tech firms including Morningstar Office, SS&C, Orion and (most recently) Envestnet | Tamarac.

“Pontera has had a significant impact on our practice,” said Matt Buller, an advisor with Benjamin F. Edwards. “Our clients are grateful that we can take an additional weight off their shoulders, and it has made managing their retirement accounts very simple and effective.”

“Pontera’s technology enhances the client experience by giving advisors the ability to rebalance and report on 401(k) and other popular retirement accounts as part of a complete, holistic financial picture,” said David Goldman, Pontera’s Chief Business Officer. “Benjamin F. Edwards is dedicated to offering tailored advice and shares our vision that this partnership will deepen client relationships to achieve greater results.”

With a growing national footprint spanning 92 locations, Benjamin F. Edwards offers a robust advisory platform built to meet the unique objectives of investors. The firm follows a calculated process that helps clients establish risk tolerance, develop an asset allocation plan and decide how involved the investor wants to be in day-to-day decisions.

To learn more about Pontera, visit pontera.com.

About Benjamin F. Edwards

With a legacy spanning 135 years over five generations of the Edwards family, Benjamin F. Edwards today is an entrepreneurial wealth-management enterprise welcoming client-first, full-service financial advisors to join its ranks. Advisors at Edwards seek to render solid investment advice while helping clients develop a plan to reach their goals. The growing national firm is now in 32 states with 92 locations, garnering over $38 billion in assets under management. It remains true to its Golden Rule roots with regard to treatment of clients, financial advisors and employees. The home office in St. Louis knows advisors by name and eschews call centers to get advisors’ questions answered. Leveraging the firm’s distinguished heritage and vision for the future, those who desire can become advisors of the firm’s broker-dealer, Benjamin F. Edwards. Alternately, they can choose an independent affiliation with the firm’s registered investment advisor (RIA) Edwards Wealth Management. The firm’s strong fiscal foundation and timeless values enable it to be a firm of “Client-First Service Second-to-None,” offering friendly support and thoughtful, tailored investment and planning advice to its treasured clients who make it all possible. For more information, please visit: benjaminfedwards.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a FinTech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients' held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across several account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.