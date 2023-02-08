Bluefin Secures Agreement with Everi to Bring Added Cash Access Security to Casino Gaming Floor

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the recognized integrated payments leader in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, today announced that Everi Payments Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary and FinTech business of Everi Holdings Inc., entered into an agreement with Bluefin to bring a new level of payment security to their casino gaming customer base.

Bluefin is Everi’s PCI P2PE solution provider and has listed its own tailored solution for Everi. Through its agreement with Bluefin, Everi utilizes Decryptx® which enables processors, payment gateways and software platforms to offer PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solutions directly to their clients. According to Coalfire, P2PE can reduce a merchant’s PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70% and PCI control scope reduction at the point-of-sale environment by more than 90%.

“Everi is committed to innovation for payments choice, convenience, and value, along with expanding security for the benefit of our customers and their patrons,” said Victor Newsom, SVP Product Management, Payments Solutions at Everi. “Bringing P2PE across the gaming floor without sacrificing the omni-channel capabilities our solutions provide is just the latest innovation in our ongoing mission to lead the industry.”

As a premier provider of land-based and cashless FinTech products and services, Everi develops solutions that incorporate customer-centric features across loyalty, payments, and casino operations. By deploying Decryptx, Everi’s customers will have the highest level of card-present security, simple chain of custody device management, and a seamless P2PE solution that does not require a change to their payment processing relationships.

“The Everi team understands how important security is to their customers and casino gaming at large,” said Andrea Eaton, Bluefin’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We are thrilled to be delivering added security and scope reduction benefits of PCI-validated point-to-point encryption.”

Bluefin recently announced it has teamed up with Visa for network tokenization which will work hand in hand with the solution Everi has selected.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 34,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 55 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria.

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers’ patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos’ operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.