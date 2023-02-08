Blue Wolf Capital Acquires Sterling Site Access Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Wolf Capital Partners (“Blue Wolf”), a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired Sterling Site Access Solutions (“Sterling” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically-integrated provider of temporary ground protection and site access services.

Founded in 1949, Sterling is one of the largest providers of mission critical site access solutions in North America. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including site planning and design, mat rentals and sales, site preparation, mat installation, and final mat removal and site restoration. Sterling operates through two manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Illinois and Lufkin, Texas, as well as distribution yards across the U.S. Midwest, South and Northeast. The Company serves blue-chip customers in the power transmission and distribution, civil infrastructure, and energy sectors.

“As a leader in the growing market for site access solutions, Sterling has earned a reputation for quality and reliability,” said Aakash Patel, Partner at Blue Wolf Capital. “With its turnkey products and services and industry-leading production capacity, the Company is uniquely positioned to support critical infrastructure projects across North America. We are very excited to partner with Sterling to expand upon the Company’s capabilities and accelerate growth over the next several years.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Blue Wolf to build on Sterling’s long history of innovative solutions and outstanding customer service,” said Carter Sterling, CEO of Sterling. “Since my family started this business more than 70 years ago, we have grown into an industry leader that provides safe, efficient, environmentally friendly jobsite solutions to our customers. As we enter this next phase of our journey, Sterling will benefit from Blue Wolf’s deep bench of investment and operating professionals and significant industry experience.”

“Sterling is a great fit for Blue Wolf’s portfolio," said James Shovlin, Principal at Blue Wolf Capital. “Through our industrial sector expertise, we have a deep understanding of Sterling’s supply chain and end markets. We see a significant opportunity to collaborate with Carter and the Sterling leadership team to drive value creation through commercial and operational enhancements.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Sterling Site Access Solutions

Sterling is a leading North American site access contractor providing ground protection products and turnkey access solutions, including site planning & design, mat rentals & sales, site preparation, mat installation, and final mat removal & site restoration. Sterling serves a blue-chip customer base, including asset owners and general contractors in the power transmission & distribution, civil infrastructure, and energy end markets, helping them protect the environment and ensure workers’ safety on their jobsites. Sterling is committed to engineering innovative new products and services for the North American ground protection industry. For additional information, please visit Sterling’s website at https://www.sterlingsolutions.com/.

About Blue Wolf Capital

Blue Wolf Capital is a private equity firm that invests in buyouts, recapitalizations, and growth capital opportunities in middle market companies. The firm focuses on making control investments and works collaboratively to generate returns through operational and strategic experience. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators with the goal of building value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.