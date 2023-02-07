CUPE Welcomes Seven New Members From BC Rapid Transit

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an organizing drive that took less than a week to complete, CUPE has received auto certification for seven employees of BC Rapid Transit Co Ltd. These workers, who now become members of CUPE 7000, work as SkyTrain Planners in Maintenance Support Services.

“More and more workers across this province are realizing what unions can do for them, in terms of protecting their rights,” said CUPE 7000 President Tony Rebelo.

“These workers were very motivated to join us because they saw the support that our current members get from their union. I’m very excited to have them on board.”

The new members join a bargaining unit of workers responsible for all maintenance at BC Rapid Transit, which operates the Expo and Millennium SkyTrain lines. Their work includes planning the maintenance for trains, track, electrical, and all other maintenance departments.

CUPE 7000 represents more than 1,000 workers at SkyTrain, which transports more than 150 million people annually.

