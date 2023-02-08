League and HealthSparq Partner to Streamline Health Plan Member Support, Reduce Care Costs

TORONTO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--League, the leader in healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform technology, today announced a new partnership with HealthSparq, a Kyruus company delivering innovative transparency and guidance solutions to health plans. The exclusive collaboration will combine League’s award-winning digital infrastructure and HealthSparq’s personalized, compliant healthcare cost and quality information to transform member experiences.

HealthSparq’s comprehensive SaaS platform delivers personalized information to close to 100 million health plan members so they can compare provider cost and quality, understand conditions and recovery, get rewarded for high-value care choices, and schedule care. The new partnership will allow plans to guide members to preferred providers through League’s healthcare CX platform, giving members the highly personalized healthcare experience they expect from their health plan.

“League is proud to partner with HealthSparq, like-minded innovators who strive to make healthcare easier to navigate while driving better outcomes,” said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. “Healthcare consumers continue to demand better access and seamless digital experiences. Our partnership will help health plans deliver highly engaging, personalized member health experiences and connect members to the resources they need, when they need them.”

The partnership will create a singular platform, integrating all aspects of a member’s journey into one experience. As healthcare continues to evolve from a sea of point solutions to a more consumer-centric ecosystem, digital platforms will unite various aspects of care and increase efficiencies across the healthcare continuum.

“Understanding care options and out-of-pocket costs are fundamental requirements for health plans and their members,” said Paul Merrild, President of Kyruus and HealthSparq. “The experience is often fragmented and isn’t actionable, making it tough to connect members to the right care. HealthSparq and League share a commitment to making healthcare easier to navigate. Working together to help people find, price, and schedule care unlocks new value to members and accelerates health plans’ digital front door initiatives.”

About HealthSparq, a Kyruus company

We’re on a mission to connect people to the right care. Serving more than 500 healthcare organizations and 100 health plan brands, our platform includes solutions for provider data management, price transparency, provider search and scheduling, and digital patient intake—all to help people navigate and access the care they need. We’ve reimagined a better healthcare journey, resulting in more satisfied members and patients, more aligned and engaged clinicians, and improved financial performance for the organizations we are proud to call our partners.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League’s healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.