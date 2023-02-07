Benchmark International and Redox AS Announce New Dealer and Distributor Agreement for Energy Efficient VPSA Oxygen Concentrators

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benchmark International, a leading manufacturer of the most energy efficient VPSA Oxygen Concentrators, and Redox AS, a leading aquaculture supply company, are pleased to announce a new dealer and distributor agreement within the Norwegian market. This partnership will bring the latest technology in oxygenation systems to the Norwegian aquaculture market, providing farmers with the tools they need to improve efficiency and decrease costs while maintaining the highest standards of fish welfare.

Under the terms of the agreement, Redox will be the exclusive dealer and distributor of Benchmark International's VPSA Oxygen Concentrators in Norway. These state-of-the-art systems use vacuum pressure swing adsorption technology to produce high-purity oxygen from air, reducing energy consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional oxygen generation methods.

"We are thrilled to be working with Redox, a company that shares our commitment to sustainability through energy efficiency in the aquaculture industry," said Steven McDougall, CEO of Benchmark International. "Together, we will be able to provide Norwegian farmers with the most energy efficient oxygen generation technology available in the market, helping them to improve their operations and meet the growing demand for sustainable seafood."

The partnership between Redox and Benchmark International is expected to have a significant impact on the Norwegian aquaculture market, providing farmers with the tools they need to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase production while keeping fish welfare in mind.

"We are excited to partner with Benchmark International, a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the gas separation market," said Jonas Bergman, CEO of Redox. "These energy efficient oxygen concentrators will help farmers to lower their energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and maintain continuous oxygen supply for fish, which results in improved fish welfare and growth rate."

For more information about this new partnership and the products and services available from Redox and Benchmark International, please contact the company's press offices.

About Redox

Redox is a leading supplier of solutions to regulate water-quality for the aquaculture industry, providing farmers and wellboat operators with the tools they need to optimize the conditions for the fish, grow their businesses and meet the increasing demand for sustainable seafood. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Redox is committed to helping farmers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and increase production while maintaining fish welfare.

About Benchmark International

Benchmark International is a leading manufacturer of energy efficient VPSA Oxygen Concentrators for the aquaculture industry, providing farmers with state-of-the-art technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs and maintain continuous high purity oxygen for fish. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Benchmark International is dedicated to helping farmers meet the increasing demand for sustainable seafood in an energy efficient and environmentally friendly manner.