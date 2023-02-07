Carmila: Signing of Two Agreements for the Sale of Assets for a Total of 90 Million Euros

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has reached agreements in separate transactions with two family offices for the sale of a portfolio of four assets in Spain and an asset in Montélimar in France.

The agreed sale price of the portfolio in Spain is 75 million euros, including transfer taxes, in line with appraisal values. The portfolio is made up of four shopping centres, Los Patios and Alameda in Malaga and Los Barrios and Gran Sur in Algeciras, which are representative of Carmila’s portfolio with a Carrefour hypermarket1, approximately 35 stores per centre, high levels of occupancy and a refreshed merchandising-mix. Carmila will provide asset management, leasing and property services for the portfolio.

The agreed sale price of the asset in Montélimar is 15 million euros, in line with the appraisal value. It is made up of several lots in an attractive commercial zone surrounding a Carrefour hypermarket.

These two agreed sales follow the disposal of a portfolio of six assets in France, closed in June 2022, for a total of 240 million euros of disposals. With these transactions, Carmila has gone beyond its 200 million euro disposal target for the first two years of its new strategic plan “Building Sustainable Growth”.

Marie Cheval, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila commented:

« Carmila has confirmed the liquidity of its assets in line with appraisal values and the appetite of investors for transformed shopping centres that are anchored in local regions. Almost one year ahead of schedule, Carmila has gone beyond its target to dispose of 200 million euros of assets by end 2023. »

INVESTOR AGENDA

15 February 2023 (after market close): 2022 annual results

16 February 2023: Annual results presentation

20 April 2023 (after market close): First-quarter 2023 financial information

11 May 2023: Annual General Meeting

26 July 2023 (after market close): First half 2023 results

27 July 2023: First half 2023 results presentation

19 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2022, its portfolio was valued at €6.16 billion, comprising 208 shopping centres, leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

1 Belonging to Carrefour and outside of the scope of the transaction