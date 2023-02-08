Transsion Improves Supply Chain Planning Capabilities with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transsion Holdings (Transsion) has effectively addressed the ever-increasing complexity of its product, business model, supply network, and dynamic demand thanks to its successful implementation of Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution, part of Luminate® Planning.

Transsion focuses on providing customers with high-quality, multi-brand smart devices and mobile internet services in emerging markets. After years of expansion, Transsion has become a leading player in the mobile industries of global emerging markets. Transsion sold 197 million mobile phones globally in 2021. Prior to engaging with Blue Yonder, Transsion’s plants ran a separate planning process and procured material independently, which impacted Transsion’s efficiency of both planning work and material use.

Thanks to Blue Yonder, Transsion has:

Established an intra-company supply network across various plants and warehouses based on optimized business processes to manage different scenarios of demand-supply pathways and plant distribution.

Generated consensus procurement plans automatically and optimized material utilization.

Produced plant-specific material plans according to production plans across different plants and supply network, centralizing procurement, and decentralizing distribution.

Increased the efficiency and accuracy of supply chain planning, response speed to changes in demand and supply, and improved inventory turns.

This has resulted in:

Increased inventory turns by approximately 10%,

Improved material planning labor efficiency by approximately 70%, and

Optimized product interplant transfer efficiency by approximately 80%.

“Transsion is a large multinational enterprise integrating R&D, production, marketing, and services, with the ultimate pursuit of efficiency. At the same time, the complexity of Transsion's products, supply network and business model required high flexibility. Therefore, the company’s supply chain is faced with challenges, and there is an urgent need for excellent planning tools. After comprehensive and careful evaluation, we chose Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution to be at the center of our transformation,” said Jiangshui Liu, supply chain planning management director, Transsion. “After successfully launching two core planning capabilities, we saw improvement in the efficiency and quality of our material planning. On this basis, we will launch more digital planning capabilities in the future, and finally form a perfect and efficient digital intelligent planning system to achieve the ultimate planning efficiency.”

Blue Yonder’s supply planning solution provides Transsion with a holistic and connected view of its supply chain planning processes. In addition, Transsion can balance global objectives for demand satisfaction, collaborate on planning scenarios in situations of material shortage, and use prescriptive recommendations to make accurate and faster decisions throughout the manufacturing and distribution network. This enables its supply chain operations to minimize stock-outs and maximize inventory turns, ultimately improving the customer experience.

“The biggest benefit that Transsion has been able to see from using our Blue Yonder supply planning solution has been the ability to share materials across plants, increasing the efficiency of material utilization. In addition, Transsion has been able to automatically allocate and substitute material – something they had to do manually previously – reducing errors and improving operational efficiency and inventory turns. We are proud to have supported Transsion in their transformation and look forward to continuing our work into the future,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC/LATAM, Blue Yonder.

