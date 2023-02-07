Operation HOPE Continues Streak of Impressive Growth With Release of 2022 Impacts

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicating to helping low-and moderate-income Americans thrive in an ever-changing economy, announced its top-line results for 2022. Celebrating its 30th year, Operation HOPE continued its impressive streak of growth by expanding its national footprint of HOPE Inside locations, growing its portfolio of top-tier partner organizations, and serving a record number of clients.

Recognized as American Banker’s “Innovation of the Year” in 2016, Operation HOPE uses its HOPE Inside locations to deliver no-charge financial coaching to individuals in the community or at work. Key results from 2022 include:

A full Annual Report highlighting Operation HOPE’s impacts will be available at the end of February.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter.