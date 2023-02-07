Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Microsoft Azure Government Now Available

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift on Microsoft Azure for Government, bringing together one of the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform and the power and scale of Microsoft Azure to U.S. government agencies. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Azure Government, agencies can now build and deploy applications in a dedicated cloud tailored to address stringent federal security and compliance requirements for highly-sensitive workloads.

Launched in 2019, Azure Red Hat OpenShift was the first co-developed, jointly-operated Red Hat OpenShift service on the public cloud, offering a powerful on-ramp to the hybrid cloud by extending the same enterprise-grade Kubernetes used in private datacenters to the scale of Microsoft Azure. Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Azure Government brings the benefits of the service to public sector organizations that require strict levels of IT security and data management.

Innovation without sacrificing IT security

According to Red Hat’s The State of Enterprise Open Source 2022 survey, government sector IT leaders cited containerization as the top use of enterprise open source. Additionally, 69% of government sector IT leaders responded that they expect to increase the use of enterprise open source to enable more rapid, flexible and lower risk adoption of emerging technologies.

As agencies turn to containers and open source software to address key modernization efforts, they need solutions that enable them to deploy applications quickly and at scale while still providing stringent system security controls for mission critical applications. Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Azure Government provides a turnkey application platform designed to support how U.S. government agencies work in a digital world. The service provides agencies with greater confidence in the access controls around their data, that the location of the data meets regulatory controls and their ability to address known security vulnerabilities with applicable fixes.

Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Azure Government includes key IT security and regulatory certifications, including:

FedRAMP High Authorization

ITAR

DFARS

IRS 1075

CJIS

Additionally, as a managed cloud service, Azure Red Hat OpenShift enables organizations to get started innovating within minutes. Agencies are able to streamline modernization efforts and focus on providing value for their end users rather than maintaining complex underlying infrastructure. Azure Red Hat OpenShift can be purchased through Microsoft with the ability to use Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment funds - further simplifying procurement for agencies.

Availability

Azure Red Hat OpenShift for Azure. Government is now generally available.

Supporting Quotes

Christopher Smith, vice president and general manager, North America Public Sector, Red Hat

“U.S. Government agencies house some of the world’s most highly-sensitive data but are also under increased pressure to modernize services to meet the expectations of their stakeholders. Red Hat is committed to providing hybrid cloud solutions that enable agencies to deliver capabilities faster while reducing risk. With Azure Red Hat OpenShift, agencies are able to focus on delivering cloud-native innovation all while meeting the stringent requirements of sensitive workloads.”

Jason Payne, chief technology officer, Microsoft Federal

"Azure Red Hat OpenShift on Azure Government offers US agencies a powerful and flexible way to build and run their most sensitive workloads in the cloud. Azure Government customers can now take advantage of the innovation of Red Hat OpenShift for their production workloads while keeping the peace of mind brought by the security, compliance, and reliability of Azure cloud offerings."

