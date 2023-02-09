AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Zain KSA

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to be accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Zain KSA (“Zain”), a leading telecommunications (“telecom”) operator and a digital service provider in Saudi Arabia. The signing took place at the international LEAP 2023 Tech Conference in Riyadh.

The MoU would enable AST SpaceMobile and Zain KSA to collaborate towards new telecom solutions and satellite-based digital services in Saudi Arabia and aim to increase access to mobile services in remote locations, including on land, at sea and in flight.

"We are thrilled to cooperate with Zain in Saudia Arabia. We hope this collaboration will further access to reliable, space-based cellular broadband for current and future mobile users in the country," said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile.

“We are committed to expanding our digital services and communications to deliver an inclusive ecosystem that covers the whole Kingdom with the highest service quality and reliability, thereby enhancing our role in achieving a more connected and sustainable world,” said Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Mufadda, Chief Technology Officer of Zain KSA. “We are confident that our collaboration with AST SpaceMobile, could help to potentially provide space based cellular broadband connectivity in the Kingdom, particularly in remote areas. In doing that, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every citizen and resident in this precious land is connected wherever they may be.”

AST SpaceMobile's mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world's population who remain unconnected. Other partners in this effort include leading global wireless infrastructure companies such as Rakuten Mobile, Vodafone Group, American Tower and AT&T.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

About Zain KSA

Zain KSA is a leading telecom provider established in Saudi Arabia on August 2008 as a listed company. In due respect to its highly developed infrastructure, the company was successful in establishing itself as a reliable telecom operator and a digital service provider whose services include telecom services, 5G network, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones, and many others.

