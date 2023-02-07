Reliance Entertainment Bags 3-Film International Distribution Deal

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Entertainment join hands with India’s largest music label turned prolific production house, T-Series & award-winning filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks to distribute 3 films across international markets.

Hansal Mehta’s “Faraaz”, which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, is based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka Cafe, and will be the first film to release on 3rd February 2023.

Anubhav Sinha’s film that sheds light on the social disparity, “Bheed”, features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar & others, releases on 24th March 2023.

“Afwaah” is a Sudhir Mishra’s directorial starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas & Sharib Hashmi. Mishra most recently directed “Tanaav,” the Indian adaptation of “Fauda.”

In recent years Benaras has made a mark with hard-hitting stories based on burning social themes in India, including religious biases, caste discrimination and domestic violence, with hits including “Mulk” (2018), “Article 15” (2019) and “Thappad” (2020).

Reliance Entertainment will leverage its 40-member marketing & distribution team with offices in the USA and UK to distribute these films in key overseas markets for Indian content. Reliance recently distributed Vikram Vedha across 100+ countries including 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood.

