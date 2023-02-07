Crum & Forster Selects Origami Risk for P&C Insurance Technology to Streamline Claims Administration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crum & Forster©, a leading national property and casualty specialty insurance company, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) claims solution for claims adjudication, reporting, and the delivery of enhanced client services.

Crum & Forster was looking for ways to enhance service and drive greater efficiencies across all areas of its business. Origami’s solution brings state-of-the-art automation, intuitive tools, and functionality that will help streamline Crum & Forster’s claims process while adding robust capabilities and resources for its adjusters, policyholder clients, and network of independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers.

Origami’s SaaS solution will enable Crum & Forster to bring enhanced speed, efficiency, quality, and best practice service capabilities to its claims processes for both its commercial and personal property/casualty lines of business. Additionally, the ability to integrate Origami’s claim solution into their varied operations supports the insurer’s focus on delivering a consistent level of exceptional service to its diverse clientele and growing number of policyholders throughout the U.S.

“We’re delighted that Crum & Forster has selected our versatile, true SaaS insurance technology solution for their claims administration processes, and we look forward to collaborating with their team on its implementation across all lines of its property/casualty business,” said Chris Bennett, president, Core Solutions division, Origami Risk. “Over the years, we have consistently helped our clients drive efficiencies and improve performance through a steady stream of innovation and by tailoring our tools and functionality to their individual needs. Origami provides the property and casualty market with modern, scalable technology to help carriers drive speed to value.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting, and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

