NielsenIQ Partner Network Expands with Pacvue

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, NielsenIQ announced the addition of Pacvue to the NielsenIQ Partner Network, the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry’s largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers.

According to eMarketer, retail media investment will reach $55 billion by 2024. This rapid shift requires proper omnichannel sales measurement, granular and accurate online product availability, and quality data to drive media performance, profitability and grow market share.

“For the first time, brands can directly measure the impact of digitally native activity and investments on both in-store and online market share ”said Justin Belgiano, SVP of E-Commerce & OmniChannel Measurement, NielsenIQ. “Pacvue’s software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales, and intelligence, combined with Data Impact’s digital commerce, granular location-based analytics, and insights, will allow companies to drive omnichannel promotion, advertising activations, and grow their business across critical retailers.”

Together clients will now be able to truly connect the value of retail media investments to its actual market impact and answer questions the industry has had since online advertising began:

How does my investment at Amazon impact my sales there and in other channels?

How correlated is ROAS across different keyword types and assets to true incrementality and total sales performance?

How effective and efficient is retail media vs. other investment choices regarding capturing market share growth?

“NielsenIQ is recognized as the gold standard in the CPG industry, with brands and retailers already relying on NIQ for valuable macro-level trends, category rankings, competitive insights, and market performance data,” said Melissa Burdick, President Pacvue. “With our partnership, brands will be able to optimize omnichannel promotional activities at the store level and measure their impact with location-based analytics and insights powered by Data Impact, rule, and AI-based retailer-level media and operation engine from Pacvue, and NIQ’s omnichannel category sales and share platform."

For additional information, or if you are interested in becoming a NielsenIQ Partner Network member, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/solutions/partner-network-become-a-partner/.

For a list of all partners please visit: https://nielseniq.com/global/en/solutions/partner-network-find-a-partner/.

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ, a global consumer intelligence company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement, through the most connected, complete, and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer. NielsenIQ is the source of confidence for the industries we serve and the pioneer defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement. Our data, connected insights, and predictive analytics optimize the performance of CPG and retail companies, bringing them closer to the communities they serve and helping to power their growth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in 90+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com

About Pacvue

Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales, and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and other marketplaces. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit: http://www.Pacvue.com.