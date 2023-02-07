Amentum Awarded $487M Contract to Deliver Logistics Solutions for U.S. Military Equipment

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum has been awarded a remote maintenance and distribution center contract worth up to $487 million by the U.S. Army to provide modernized, comprehensive logistics and sustainment solutions as well as field engineering to a wide array of military equipment and systems donated by the United States government.

Under this program, Amentum professionals will be stationed outside the continental U.S. including Europe to provide multiple levels of sustainment solutions on a complex set of vehicles, assets, radars, gear, and ground support equipment using advanced predictive analytics, tools, and technology. The predictive analytics and technology assets will deliver improved performance through rapid response methods and operational forecasts.

“As the world’s largest provider of U.S. Army ground and aviation equipment services, we look forward to providing leading sustainment solutions in support of our nation and its allies in various challenging missions around the globe,” said an Amentum spokesperson.

The contract consists of a base year and four one-year options.

About Amentum

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, we have more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.